Five Dead, Including Three Children, In Western Illinois School Bus Collision

The school bus "crossed over into the west bound lanes in front of the semi-truck for an unknown reason" while it was heading east on Route 24.

Outlook International Desk
March 12, 2024
Illinois State Police Capt. Jody Huffman, at the podium, speaks during a news conference about the incident. Photo: AP
A devastating accident in western Illinois claimed the lives of five individuals, including three children, when a school bus collided with a semitruck on U.S. Route 24 on Monday, according to authorities.

Illinois State Police Troop 6 Capt. Jody Huffman reported at a news conference that the bus, traveling eastbound, inexplicably veered across the center line into the westbound lanes, colliding with a semitruck carrying sand. The collision ignited both vehicles in flames. The tragic incident unfolded around 11:30 a.m. in Rushville, a Schuyler County community situated approximately 60 miles (95 kilometers) west of Springfield.

All occupants of the bus from Schuyler-Industry Schools, including three children and the driver, as well as the semitruck driver, perished in the collision.

Schuyler County Sheriff Bill Redshaw expressed the community's profound sorrow, emphasizing the devastating impact of the loss of life, particularly in such a small and tightly knit community.

Due to the severity of the tragedy, Schuyler-Industry Schools announced the cancellation of classes on Tuesday and Wednesday as a mark of respect for those involved. In a statement, the school district conveyed deep sorrow over the incident and refrained from disclosing any further details out of respect for the victims and their families.

As authorities work to ascertain the cause of the collision, the names of the victims have not yet been released. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has announced its involvement in the investigation, collaborating with state police to conduct a safety inquiry.

Schuyler County Coroner Terry Millslagle stated that the victims' remains are being transported to Springfield for autopsies, marking a somber step in the process of understanding the tragedy that has befallen the community.

