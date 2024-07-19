Brazilian Singer Ayres Sasaki Dies After Hugging Fan Causes Electrocution During Live Performance

Brazilian rock star Ayres Sasaki, 35, tragically died during a live performance at The Solar Hotel in Salinopolis, Brazil, on Saturday (July 13). The fatal accident occurred when a water-soaked fan hugged the singer and guitarist, causing him to be instantly electrocuted by a nearby electrical cable.
Brazil’s Civil Police are still investigating the exact circumstances that led to the fan being soaking wet.
Sasaki, celebrated for his singing and guitar-playing talents, particularly in Belem, a northern city in Brazil, is survived by his wife, Mariana, whom he married less than a year ago. Known as the “king of encores,” Sasaki was famous for his marathon performances that could last up to 12 hours.
Adriano Freitas, a fellow singer and close friend, paid tribute to Sasaki, saying, “We were friends in daily life, beyond music. A super charismatic guy, his talent was incredible. He was the best singer and guitarist in Belem.”
Comedian Natto Almeida also remembered Sasaki for his kindness, stating, “What will definitely stand out about Sasaki is his good heart, very polite. I think this will be the lasting mark he leaves behind.”
The Solar Hotel expressed deep sorrow over Sasaki’s passing and promised full cooperation with the ongoing investigation. “We are fully dedicated to providing support to his family and taking the necessary measures. We reaffirm our commitment to fully cooperating with the competent authorities for the proper clarification of the events.”
Besides his music career, Sasaki was also an accomplished architect and urban planner. His family, still reeling from the sudden loss, has chosen to withhold further comments until the official inquiry is complete.