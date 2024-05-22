US Says No Aid Entering Gaza; Ireland Working To Recognise Palestine | Latest On Israel's War On Gaza

Weeks after various countries delivered aid to the temporary multinational aid off the coast of Gaza, the United States has said that none of the aid delivered to the pier has entered Gaza. As per an official statement from the Pentagon, Washington is working with the United Nations and Israel to find safe routes for delivering aid to the Palestinian people.
Meanwhile, Ireland is all set to recognize Palestine as a state today in its Parliament. Citing sources, Reuters has reported that the Irish government will be working to recognize Palestine on Wednesday as part of its bid to push for a two state solution.
Israel's War On Gaza | Latest Developments
The Pentagon ha stated that none of the aid unloaded on the temporary pier has entered the war-torn strip and delivered to the Palestinian people. A total of 569 tons of aid was transported to this pier last week by the US, UAE, UK and other countries.
The Irish government is likely to announce its formal recognition of Palestine as a state on Wednesday. In the past few weeks, Spain, Slovenia and Malta have indicated that the plan to recognise Palestine as part of their bid to push for a two state solution between Israel and Palestine.
The United Nations has also suspended food distribution in the southern Gaza city of Rafah due to a lack of supplies. The UN has further warned that humanitarian operations across the city were collapsing.
As per US officials, Israel has addressed President Joe Biden's concerns regarding a widescale operation in Rafah. As per an AP report, in talks with NSA Jake Sullivan, Israeli officials have included the various changes put forth by Washington regarding the safety of innocent Palestinian civilians.
Meanwhile, as the war rages on, student protests across university campuses have increased in number. Recently, a pro-Palestinian camp was taken apart by police officials at the University of Michigan.
In light of the recent arrest warrants issued by ICC for Israeli PM Netanyahu and Defence Minister Gallant, the United States has hinted at possible sanctions against the top criminal court. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Washington will work with the court to find an appropriate response.
The Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7, 2023 after the Palestinian militant group launched a terror attack in southern Israel, killing around 1,140 people and taking around 250 as hostages. Following the Hamas attack, Israel launched a complete siege of Gaza and has carried out relentless bombardment of the strip, killing over 35,000 Palestinians.