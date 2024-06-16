International

US: 8 Including 2 Children Injured After Man Opens Fire At Michigan Water Park; Suspect Contained

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said a possible suspect had been contained in a home nearby.

AP
Police respond to the scene of a shooting at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad. Photo: AP
info_icon

At least eight persons, including two children, were injured after a shooter opened fire at a splash pad in Detroit Suburb in Rochester Hill, authorities said.

Families who gathered at the water park to get some relief from the scorching summer heat witnessed a man open fire at them. Earlier, authorities had said that they believed as many as 10 persons had suffered gunshot wounds in the shoot, however the number lowered after they checked with the local hospitals.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said a possible suspect had been contained in a home nearby, adding that police officials had the home surrounded.

The incident took place just a little after 5 pm at a city park which has a recreational area with non-slip surface, where people can turn on water fountains and sprays for playing.

Bouchard said that the shooting seemed to be random, adding that the shooter walked up the splash pad and fired as many as 28 times by reloading multiple times in between.

A handgun and three empty magazines were recovered, the sheriff noted.

The scene of shooting was cordoned off with tape and yellow evidence markers, which lay on the ground among vibrant folding chairs in the splash pad.

In a post on X, the Oakland County Sheriff's office had said that there was still an active crime scene, asking people to stay away from the area for the moment. "We have numerous wounded victims," they had said. Bouchard said that it was safe for those hiding in the park to go back home.

The sheriff said that it was not clear as to whether there were other people and weapons inside the home, with the possible suspect. Bouchard said that law enforcement personnel were trying to make contact with him.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known, he added.

Bouchard noted that the agency's services of simultaenously sending emergency calls to first responders, led the cops to hear the 911 call reporting the shooting. He said that an officer was at the scene within two minutes.

The Oakland County sheriff said that the shooting is a "gut punch" for the country, adding that "we've gone through so many tragedies".

In 2021, a 15-year-old fatally shot four high school students in Oxford, which is about 24 kilometres from Rochester Hills.

“You know, we're not even fully comprehending what happened at Oxford. And, you know, now we have another complete tragedy that we're dealing with," Bouchard said.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also took to X and said that she was heartbroken to learn of the shooting. "We are monitoring the situation as updates continue to come in, and are in touch with local officials," she added.

(With AP inputs)

