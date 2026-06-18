US-Iran Peace Deal Signed Electronically: Strait Of Hormuz To Reopen, Says Pakistan

US and Iran electronically sign peace agreement mediated with Pakistan’s involvement.
Strait of Hormuz set to reopen under immediate implementation terms of the deal.
Geneva ceremony scheduled as Pakistan and Qatar prepare to co-host formal signing.
Pakistan on Thursday said the United States and Iran had electronically signed a peace agreement that clears the way for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route that had been closed during more than three months of conflict between the two countries.
The move comes after efforts to bring an end to a 107-day conflict that triggered a global energy crisis. According to PTI, the agreement is expected to be formally endorsed at a ceremony in Geneva on Friday, which Pakistan will co-host with Qatar following the completion of the electronic signing process.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the development in a post on X, saying the signing at the highest level of both governments reflected their commitment to a diplomatic resolution.
"I am honoured to announce that the historic 'Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding' has been electronically signed today between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran," Sharif said.
PTI reported that Sharif said the electronic signing brings the agreement into immediate effect and that, as a first step, Iran will reopen the Strait of Hormuz while the United States will lift its naval blockade.
"Islamabad MoU shall enter into force with immediate effect and as a first step, the Islamic Republic of Iran will instantly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the United States of America will immediately lift the naval blockade,” he said.
The Strait of Hormuz, a 55-kilometre-wide waterway between Iran and Oman linking the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea, is one of the world's most important energy transit routes, carrying about one-fifth of global oil supplies.
Sharif offered “heartfelt congratulations and sincere appreciation” to Trump, praising his commitment to diplomacy and preference for peaceful resolution.
He also commended members of the US negotiating team, including Vice President JD Vance, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, for their role in the talks.
Sharif expressed “profound respect and appreciation” for Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian for their “wisdom, foresight and statesmanship in embracing the cause of peace”.
According to PTI, he also acknowledged Iranian negotiators Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Abbas Araghchi and Eskandar Momeni, saying their “patience, perseverance and commitment to constructive engagement were instrumental in bringing this agreement to fruition”.
Sharif also recognised Qatar’s role in facilitating the process, and praised Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Egypt for their “indispensable role and invaluable contributions in this regard”.
The agreement followed months of mediation led by Pakistan and Qatar. PTI reported that the two countries had earlier helped secure a two-week ceasefire on April 8, which was later extended until talks were completed.
PTI further reported that the conflict began on February 28 after the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior commanders.
Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, who was subsequently chosen as the new supreme leader, has not appeared in public since the war began.
"May this Memorandum of Understanding serve as an enduring foundation for greater understanding, mutual respect and shared prosperity for the complete region," Shehbaz said as concluding remarks in the post.
On Wednesday, Pakistan and Turkiye welcomed the understanding reached between the United States and Iran to end the conflict. Earlier on Sunday, Trump announced that Washington and Tehran had finalised a deal to end the war.
During the conflict, Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow passage used to transport roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supplies.
(With inputs from PTI)