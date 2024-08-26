International

US Elections 2024: Trump Hints At Skipping ABC Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris Over Mic Dispute

ABC News is set to hold a debate between the two presidential candidates on September 10. This would mark Trump's second presidential debate this year. CNN conducted the previous debate with President Joe Biden.

us elections 2024 kamala harris trump
Trump Hints At Skipping ABC Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris Over Mic Dispute | Photo: AP
info_icon

As the date for the next presidential debate comes closer, former US President Donald Trump has hinted at backing out from the ABC debate with Vice President Kamala Harris

ABC News is set to hold a debate between the two presidential candidates on September 10. This would mark Trump's second presidential debate this year. CNN conducted the previous debate with President Joe Biden.

As per the latest reports, Trump is now hinting towards backing out of the September 10 debate due to what is being called the "hot mic" issue.

Trump's team has stated that they would like for the microphones to be muted during the debate, except for when its the candidate's turn to speak, which was also the case during the CNN debate.

However, Harris' campaign is seeking for the mics to remain on throughout the debate.

"We have told ABC and other networks seeking to host a possible October debate that we believe both candidates’ mics should be live throughout the full broadcast,” stated Brian Fallon, the Harris campaign’s senior adviser for communications.

“Our understanding is that Trump’s handlers prefer the muted microphone because they don’t think their candidate can act presidential for 90 minutes on his own. We suspect Trump’s team has not even told their boss about this dispute because it would be too embarrassing to admit they don’t think he can handle himself against Vice President Harris without the benefit of a mute button,” Fallon added further.

Apart from the "hot mic" issue, former President Trump has also expressed his problems with the broadcasting network on several occasions.

Trump's most recent post hit out against reporter Jonathan Karl, calling his "biased". Taking to Truth Social, the former president wrote - "I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning, both lightweight reporter Jonathan Carl’s(K?) ridiculous and biased interview of Tom Cotton (who was fantastic!), and their so-called Panel of Trump Haters, and I ask, why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network? Will panelist Donna Brazil give the questions to the Marxist Candidate like she did for Crooked Hillary Clinton? Will Kamala’s best friend, who heads up ABC, do likewise. Where is Liddle’ George Slopadopolus hanging out now? Will he be involved. They’ve got a lot of questions to answer!!! Why did Harris turn down Fox, NBC, CBS, and even CNN? Stay tuned!!!

The US Elections 2024 are scheduled to be held on November 5. After Joe Biden's exit, Vice President Kamala Harris was endorsed and formally announced as the Democratic candidate for the race to the White House. Harris will be facing off against former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Inaugural Uttarakhand Premier League Set For September 15-22
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs BAN Match On TV And Online In India
  3. AFG Vs NZ, One-Off Test: ACB Announce 20-Member Preliminary Squad; Rashid Khan Ignored
  4. Pakistan's Former Head Coach Mudassar Nazar Calls PCB Officials 'Confused' And 'Unlearning'
  5. Star Seeks $100mn Discount On T20WC Value; Wants To Renegotiate $3bn Broadcast Deal: Report
Football News
  1. Shillong Lajong 0-3 NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 1st SF Highlights: NEUFC Beat SLFC, Book Their Spot In The Final
  2. Lars Knudsen Takes The Reins Of The Danish National Team As Interim Coach
  3. Manchester City 4-1 Ipswich Town: Pep Guardiola Hails Pressing 'Animal' Erling Haaland
  4. Chelsea Women 1-0 Arsenal Women: Blues Coach Sonia Bompastor Pleased With Team's Progress
  5. Sven-Goran Eriksson: Former England Manager Passes Away Aged 76
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz At US Open Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India
  2. Novak Djokovic At US Open 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India
  3. Sumit Nagal At US Open 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India
  4. US Open 2024: Who Has The Best Shot At Title? Players Not Too Sure
  5. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Vows 'I Will Be 100%' At Flushing Meadows After Ankle Concern
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Yogi Adityanath Urges People To Desist From Committing Mistakes Like Bangladesh, Says ‘Batenge Toh Katenge’
  2. 2 Dead, 1 Injured After Wall Collapse In Mumbai's Kalbadevi, Rescue Ops On
  3. Devastating Floods Kill Dozens In Tripura
  4. Badlapur Sexual Assault: Accused Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody By Thane Court
  5. Day In Pics: August 26, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  2. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  3. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  4. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  5. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Trump Hints At Skipping ABC Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris Over Mic Dispute
  2. What Is A ‘Venmo Mom’? Find Out Why This Mom Refuses To Volunteer At Her Kids’ Schools
  3. What Is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy And Why Is Everyone Talking About It?
  4. Rare Mosquito-Borne Virus Is Causing Alarm In US Towns | Key Details
  5. Walmart Recalls Around 10,000 Apple Juices Over Arsenic Contamination Concerns
World News
  1. Macron Breaks Silence On Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's Arrest, Says Decision 'Not Political'
  2. US Elections 2024: Trump Hints At Skipping ABC Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris Over Mic Dispute
  3. What Is A ‘Venmo Mom’? Find Out Why This Mom Refuses To Volunteer At Her Kids’ Schools
  4. Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus Greets Hindu Brethren On Janmashtami, Promises Interfaith Harmony
  5. 3 Stabbed During Notting Hill Carnival As UK Records Rise In Knife Attacks
Latest Stories
  1. Mid-East Tensions: Israel, Hezbollah Pull Back After Airstrike Sunday, Long-Feared War Averted For Now
  2. Doctors Remove Knife, Nail Cutters, Keys From 22-Year-Old Bihar Youth's Stomach
  3. Pakistan: Gunmen Kill 33 In Balochistan After Forcing Them Off Vehicles
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 26, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  6. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know