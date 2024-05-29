International

US Appoints A New Representative To Taiwan As The Self-Governing Island Faces China's Intimidation

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and this week staged naval and air force drills that surrounded the island in a simulated blockade. The American Institute in Taiwan that acts as the de-facto embassy in Taipei said Wednesday that veteran diplomat Raymond Greene would take over from Sandra Oudkirk beginning in the summer of 2024

AP
United States has appointed a new representative to Taiwan | Photo: AP
info_icon

The United States has appointed a new representative to Taiwan, as China boosts its threats against the self-ruled island following the election of a new president who wants the territory to maintain its de-facto independence.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and this week staged naval and air force drills that surrounded the island in a simulated blockade. The American Institute in Taiwan that acts as the de-facto embassy in Taipei said Wednesday that veteran diplomat Raymond Greene would take over from Sandra Oudkirk beginning in the summer of 2024.

The US cut formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1979 and established official relations with the People's Republic of China, then a Cold War ally against the Soviet Union. Despite an absence of formal relations with Taiwan, the US is the island's strongest ally and is obligated under a 1979 law to help Taiwan protect itself from invasion.

Despite China's intimidation, life carried on as usual in Taiwan, with politics dominated by arguments over legal changes that could make it easier for the minority Nationalist Party to cut deals with China's ruling Communist Party, potentially undercutting Taiwan's international competitiveness, financial advantages and high-tech economy based on its production of the most advanced computer chips.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te took office May 20 and urged Beijing to stop its military intimidation and said Taiwan was “a sovereign independent nation in which sovereignty lies in the hands of the people.”

Greene has previously served as deputy head of AIT, as well as at the missions in Tokyo and held various roles in Washington, largely focused on economic relations. His appointment comes as Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Sen. Dan Sullivan led a delegation to Taiwan emphasizing strong bipartisan support for the island.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  3. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  4. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  5. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress