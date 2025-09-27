UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

The resolution was put forward to the 15-member council by Iran’s long-standing allies, China and Russia. However, the draft received four votes in favor, nine against and two abstentions.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran
Representational image Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The United Nations Security Council on Friday rejected an effort to extend sanctions relief to Iran.

  • The resolution was put forward to the 15-member council by Iran’s long-standing allies, China and Russia.

  • Iranian officials have defended their position over the last several weeks, saying that they've put forward "multiple proposals to keep the window for diplomacy open".

The United Nations Security Council on Friday rejected an effort to extend sanctions relief to Iran. The proposal sought to extend the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for six months, a day prior to the deadline and after western nations claimed the weeks of talks led to no concrete agreement. 

The resolution was put forward to the 15-member council by Iran’s long-standing allies, China and Russia. However, the draft received four votes in favor, nine against and two abstentions. 

The development came a month after three European countries that signed the agreement – France, Germany and the United Kingdom – notified the Council about what they described as Iran’s “significant non-performance” and violations, thus triggering the so-called “snapback mechanism”.

The development is set to  freeze Iranian assets abroad, halt arms deals with Tehran and penalise any development of Iran's ballistic missile programme, among other measures. These will come into effect on Saturday evening (27/09/2025). 

Related Content
Related Content
Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi - AP
Iran’s Foreign Minister Araqchi Says It Has Rights To Restart Its Uranium Enrichment Program

BY Outlook News Desk

"We had hoped that European colleagues and the US would think twice, and they would opt for the path of diplomacy and dialogue instead of their clumsy blackmail, which merely results in escalation of the situation in the region," Dmitry Polyanskiy, the deputy Russian ambassador to the UN, said during the meeting.

Over the last one month, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has been meeting with his French, British and German counterparts to strike a last-minute deal. Despite the efforts, the talks did not lead to any conclusion.

Iranian officials have defended their position over the last several weeks, saying that they've put forward "multiple proposals to keep the window for diplomacy open". On Friday, Araghchi said in a social media post that "the E3 has failed to reciprocate" efforts, "while the US has doubled down on its dictates". He urged the Security Council to vote in favour of an extension to provide the "time and space for diplomacy," AP reported. 

The European nations have, however, laid down guidelines for Iran to comply with if they want the sanctions to be pushed further. Those include resumption of direct negotiations with the US over its nuclear program, allowing UN nuclear inspectors access to its nuclear sites, and accounts for the more than 400 kilograms (880 pounds) of highly enriched uranium the UN watchdog says it has.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup: Why Was Dasun Shanaka Not Given Run Out? Super Over Wicket Confusion Explained

  2. India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup T20: Suryakumar Yadav Credits Arshdeep Singh’s Experience For Victory

  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: IND Maintain Unbeaten Run, Defeat SL In Super Over

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup Super 4s: Nissanka, Perera Smash Records En Route Blazing Century Stand

  5. Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Fined By ICC For 'Pahalgam' Comments After IND Vs PAK Clash - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  5. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Arrest Of Sonam Wangchuk Brings Uncertainty To Centre-Ladakh Talks On Statehood And Sixth Schedule

  2. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  3. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

  4. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  5. 41 Pro-Kannada Activists Held for Disrupting Hindi Diwas Event in Bengaluru

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  4. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

World News

  1. Pakistan, Back In From The Cold?

  2. Netanyahu Declares Israel ‘Not Done Yet’ With Gaza War As Delegations Walk Out Of UN Speech

  3. India Rejects NATO Chief’s Claim That Delhi Is ‘On Phone With Moscow’ Over US Tariffs

  4. Pakistan PM Condemns Gaza War, Urges Global Action On Climate And Kashmir Issue With India

  5. Doomscrolling Brainrot: Merriam-Webster's Major Dictionary Update Spotlights Gen Z's Growing Influence

Latest Stories

  1. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations

  2. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

  3. Watch | Nepal Youth Uprising: What Really Happened?

  4. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  5. SC Directs Preservation Of Body Of Top Maoist Commander Killed In Police Encounter

  6. Jaishankar Outlines Global Workforce Challenges Amid H-1B Fees And Trade Shifts

  7. Jaishankar Calls Terrorism A Persistent Threat To Global Development At G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet

  8. West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin