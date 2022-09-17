Ukraine War: India, China Expressing Concerns Over Ukraine Reflect Global Concerns, Says Secretary Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Indian and Chinese leaders conveying their concerns to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine War is representative of the worldwide concerns over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Blinken's comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit and told him that "today's era is not of war". Modi also underlined the importance of "democracy, dialogue and diplomacy" while calling for an early cessation of hostilities in Ukraine.

The Ukraine issue was also figured out during Putin's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Putin has told Xi Jinping that he understands China’s "questions and concerns" about the war in Ukraine.

"What you're hearing from China, from India, is reflective of concerns around the world about the effects of Russia's aggression on Ukraine – not just on the people of Ukraine, devastating as that's been, but on countries and people across the entire planet," said Blinken on Friday at a joint media availability with the Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

He added, "It's an aggression not just against Ukraine and its people, it's an aggression against the very principles of international relations that help keep peace and security."

Blinken was responding to a question on leaders of China and India expressing their concern about the war in Ukraine directly to Vladimir Putin.

"Do you see this as a significant shift for Russia on the international stage?" he was asked.

Blinken argued that the United Nations Charter should be front and centre.

He said, "The number one violator of the charter right now is Russia. So there are real concerns that, I think, are being heard from countries around the world about that, and, of course, all of the impacts that this is having, including, for example, on food insecurity.

"We've spent a lot of time and a lot of focus in recent months in trying to address the challenges to food security that have been exacerbated dramatically by Russia's aggression. We already had Covid, we already had climate change that was having profound effects on food insecurity. Add to that conflict, we now have well over 200 million people who are severely food insecure.

"This is something that leaders in countries around the world are feeling because their people are feeling it. And so I think what you're seeing is just a manifestation of the fact that this aggression has been an aggression against the interests of people across the planet, and I think it increases the pressure on Russia to end the aggression."

Modi on Friday also raised the Ukraine issue during his public remarks. He said Ukraine crisis had worsened the food security situation and energy crisis in the world.

"The pandemic and the crisis in Ukraine caused many obstacles in global supply chains, due to which the whole world is facing an unprecedented energy and food crisis. SCO must make efforts to develop reliable, resilient and diversified supply chains in our region. This will require better connectivity, as well as it will be important that we all give each other full right to transit," said Modi.

My remarks at the SCO Summit in Samarkand. https://t.co/6f42ycVLzq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2022

Meanwhile, the mainstream American media on Friday also praised Modi for telling Russian President Putin that this is not the time for war in Ukraine. The Modi-Putin conversation in the Uzbek city of Samarkand was widely carried by the mainstream American media.

Modi said in his opening remarks, "Today the biggest worry before the world, especially developing countries, is food security, fuel security, fertilisers. We must find ways on these problems and you will also have to consider it. We will get an opportunity to talk about these issues.

"I know today's era is not of war. We discussed this issue with you on phone several times, that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue touch the entire world. We will have the opportunity to talk today about how we can move forward on the road of peace in the coming days."

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said Modi reiterated his call for an early cessation of hostilities and the need for dialogue and diplomacy in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

"Modi rebukes Putin over war in Ukraine," The Washington Post reported in a headline. It further reported, "In a stunning public rebuke, Modi told Putin: 'Today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this'. The rare reproach showed the 69-year-old Russian strongman coming under extraordinary pressure from all sides."

On his part, Putin told Modi that he was aware of India's concerns over the Ukraine conflict and that Russia will do everything possible to end it as soon as possible.

Putin said, "I know about your position on the conflict in Ukraine. I know about your concerns. I know that you share these concerns and we all want an end to all of these as soon as possible."

He added Ukraine has refused to engage in the negotiations and it wants to achieve its "objectives on the battlefield militarily".

"We will keep you abreast of everything that is happening over there," Putin conveyed to Modi.

The meeting between Modi and Putin was the lead story on the webpage of both The Post and The New York Times.

"India's Leader Tells Putin That Now Is Not an Era for War,” The Times said in its headline.

It further reported, "The tone of the meeting was friendly, with both leaders referring to their long shared history. Before Mr Modi made his comments, Mr Putin said he understood India's concerns about the war in Ukraine. Mr Modi's comments came a day after President Xi Jinping of China —in his first face-to-face meeting with Mr Putin since the invasion began— struck a far more subdued tone than the Russian president, and steered clear in his public comments of any mention of Ukraine."

India has diverged greatly with the West over the Ukraine War. While the Western world has rallied for Ukraine's aid and has condemned the Russian invasion and has slapped sanctions on the country, India has not yet condemned the invasion and has continued to engage commercially. Indina oil imports from Russia has also been criticised widely in the West.

(With PTI inputs)