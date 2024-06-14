International

Ukraine Peace Summit On June 15: Zelenskyy To Present 10 Point Peace Plan; Russia, China, Biden To Skip | Details

The summit will be held at the Burgenstock Resort in Switzerland. During the summit, the Ukrainian leader will be presenting Kyiv's 10-point peace plan to bring the ongoing war with Russia to an end.

AP
Ukraine Peace Summit On June 15: Zelenskyy To Present 10 Point Peace Plan; Russia, China, Biden To Skip Photo: AP
info_icon

After the G7 Summit 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be heading to Switzerland to kick off the Ukraine Peace Summit. The peace summit, scheduled for June 15 and 16, would aim towards rallying the international community.

The summit will be held at the Burgenstock Resort in Switzerland. During the summit, the Ukrainian leader will be presenting Kyiv's 10 point peace plan to combat the ongoing war with Russia.

Ukraine Peace Summit 2024: Who Is Attending And Who Is Not?

Of the 160 invitations sent by Swiss officials, around 90 delegations have accepted and are set to attend the summit. Amongst these attendees are French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

US President Joe Biden will be skipping the event but will send Vice President Kamala Harris and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. However, ahead of his absence at the peace summit, Biden and Zelenskyy signed a 10-year security agreement at the first day of the G7 Summit.

Biden's Absence Will Equate To A 'Standing Ovation' For Putin, Says Ukraine's Zelenskyy Ahead Of Peace Summit - AP
Biden's Absence Will Equate To A 'Standing Ovation' For Putin, Says Ukraine's Zelenskyy Ahead Of Peace Summit

BY Outlook Web Desk

Russia on the other hand, was not invited and does not wish to attend. Russia's close ally China has also backed out from the summit. Beijing has expressed support for the war to end in Ukraine, however, it has stated that to actually move towards peace, Russia needs to attend the summit.

Zelenskyy has also rallied for Asian participation in the peace summit and called upon leaders such as India's Narendra Modi. While Modi's visit is not confirmed, an official from the Ministry of External Affairs is expected to represent India.

Leaders Approve $50 Billion Aid Package For Ukraine On Day 1 Of Summit; Modi Arrives In Italy - AP
G7 2024: Leaders Approve $50 Billion Aid Package For Ukraine; Modi, Pope Francis Arrive For Day 2 Of Summit

BY Danita Yadav

Ukraine Peace Summit 2024: Zelenskyy To Present 10 Point Peace Plan

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Zelenskyy laid out a 10 point peace plan which captures how Kyiv plans on ending the war against Russia. The peace plan includes the following ten initiatives -

  1. To establish radiation and nuclear safety for Europe's biggest nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine, which has been occupied by Russian forces.

  2. Food Security and protecting Ukraine's grain exports through deals such as the Black Sea Grain Deal.

  3. Energy security

  4. Release of all prisoners, deportees, prisoners of wars and children deported to Russia.

  5. Restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity as per the UN Charter.

  6. Withdrawal of Russian troops and reinstating the borders with Russia.

  7. Justice and the prosecution of Russian war crimes.

  8. Protection of the environment.

  9. Preventing further escalation of conflict in the Euro-Atlantic space

  10. A written confirmation of the end of the war which would include a document signed by Ukraine and Russia.

Russia has already rejected the Ukrainian leader's ten point proposal and stated that it will not give up any territory. The Russia-Ukraine war escalated into an invasion in February 2022 after Russian troops crossed into Ukraine and opened attacks on Kyiv.

The war, which initially began in 2014 with the annexation of Crimera, has caused ties between Ukraine and Russia to become more hostile. Due to the invasion in 2022, the West also imposed several sanctions on Russia, which Moscow has strongly condemned.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Congress Leaders Says Priyanka Gandhi Might Contest From Wayanad Lok Sabha Seat: Reports
  2. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains Of Kuwait Mishap; 10 Arrests So Far In Rajkot Fire Tragedy
  3. Ram Rahim Seeks Fresh 21-Day Parole After Getting 7 In 10 Months, Punjab And Haryana HC Raises Question
  4. Tamil Nadu: Man Arrested For Saying 'BJP Needs To Stage Riots For Support'
  5. Delhi Water Crisis: Residents Collect Water From Free Tankers Across Several Areas | In Pics
Entertainment News
  1. Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Accused Of Cheating Bullion Trader Of Rs 90 Lakhs In Gold Scheme, Court Orders Investigation
  2. Darshan Arrest Case: Karnataka Film Body Refuses To Ban Actor's Films Amidst Renuka Swamy Murder Case
  3. Alia Bhatt's Deepfake GRWM Video Goes Viral For The Third Time, Fans Express Their Concern
  4. Drashti Dhami Announces Pregnancy With Husband Neeraj Khemka; Couple Expecting 1st Child In October
  5. Fardeen Khan On Being Trolled When He Had Gained Weight: It Was A Punch And I Took It On The Chin
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Loses Australian Open QF, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  2. Spain Vs Croatia, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Group B Match
  3. SA Vs NEP, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 31 Preview: South Africa Face Nepal In Kingstown
  4. Meijer LPGA Classic Golf: Aditi Ashok Opens Strongly With 4-Under 68, Tied For 11th Spot
  5. Nepal Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. El Nino Doubles Extreme Rainfall Risk, Sparks Flash Floods In Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan: Report
  2. Boeing 737 Max 8 Encounters Rare 'Dutch Roll' Midair At 32,000 Feet, FAA Investigates : Here's What Happened
  3. Exceptionally Dangerous: What Is TikTok ’Door Kick Challenge’ That Led To The Arrest Of Florida Teens?
  4. Grand Canyon Waterfall Hikers Are Experiencing ‘Gastrointestinal Ill’. Is It Norovirus?
  5. South Florida: Amid Heavy Rains, 'Life-Threatening Flooding', Weather Services Forecast More Downpour | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains Of Kuwait Mishap; 10 Arrests So Far In Rajkot Fire Tragedy
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!