Ukraine Peace Summit On June 15: Zelenskyy To Present 10 Point Peace Plan; Russia, China, Biden To Skip | Details

After the G7 Summit 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be heading to Switzerland to kick off the Ukraine Peace Summit. The peace summit, scheduled for June 15 and 16, would aim towards rallying the international community.
The summit will be held at the Burgenstock Resort in Switzerland. During the summit, the Ukrainian leader will be presenting Kyiv's 10 point peace plan to combat the ongoing war with Russia.
Ukraine Peace Summit 2024: Who Is Attending And Who Is Not?
Of the 160 invitations sent by Swiss officials, around 90 delegations have accepted and are set to attend the summit. Amongst these attendees are French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
US President Joe Biden will be skipping the event but will send Vice President Kamala Harris and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. However, ahead of his absence at the peace summit, Biden and Zelenskyy signed a 10-year security agreement at the first day of the G7 Summit.
Russia on the other hand, was not invited and does not wish to attend. Russia's close ally China has also backed out from the summit. Beijing has expressed support for the war to end in Ukraine, however, it has stated that to actually move towards peace, Russia needs to attend the summit.
Zelenskyy has also rallied for Asian participation in the peace summit and called upon leaders such as India's Narendra Modi. While Modi's visit is not confirmed, an official from the Ministry of External Affairs is expected to represent India.
Ukraine Peace Summit 2024: Zelenskyy To Present 10 Point Peace Plan
Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Zelenskyy laid out a 10 point peace plan which captures how Kyiv plans on ending the war against Russia. The peace plan includes the following ten initiatives -
To establish radiation and nuclear safety for Europe's biggest nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine, which has been occupied by Russian forces.
Food Security and protecting Ukraine's grain exports through deals such as the Black Sea Grain Deal.
Energy security
Release of all prisoners, deportees, prisoners of wars and children deported to Russia.
Restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity as per the UN Charter.
Withdrawal of Russian troops and reinstating the borders with Russia.
Justice and the prosecution of Russian war crimes.
Protection of the environment.
Preventing further escalation of conflict in the Euro-Atlantic space
A written confirmation of the end of the war which would include a document signed by Ukraine and Russia.
Russia has already rejected the Ukrainian leader's ten point proposal and stated that it will not give up any territory. The Russia-Ukraine war escalated into an invasion in February 2022 after Russian troops crossed into Ukraine and opened attacks on Kyiv.
The war, which initially began in 2014 with the annexation of Crimera, has caused ties between Ukraine and Russia to become more hostile. Due to the invasion in 2022, the West also imposed several sanctions on Russia, which Moscow has strongly condemned.