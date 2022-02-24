Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

‘Deeply Dissatisfied’: Ukrain Turns To PM Modi To Help Restore Peace

Ukraine Crisis: Ukrainian Envoy Igor Polikha said PM Narendra Modi is among very few leaders whom President Vladimir Putin listens to and New Delhi can use its proximity with Moscow to control the situation.

‘Deeply Dissatisfied’: Ukrain Turns To PM Modi To Help Restore Peace
Russian President Vladimir Putin with PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 4:57 pm

Ukraine is "deeply dissatisfied" with India's position on the crisis arising out of Russian military offensive, Ambassador Igor Polikha said on Thursday and sought New Delhi's support in defusing the situation.

The Ukrainian ambassador said India has special relationship with Russia and it can play a more proactive role in de-escalation of the situation.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among very few leaders whom President Vladimir Putin listens to and New Delhi can use its proximity with Moscow to control the situation.

Related stories

Indian Pharma Exporters In Wait And Watch Mode As Russia Invades Ukraine

India Urges Its Citizens In Ukraine To Maintain Calm, Arrangements Being Made For Evacuation

Sensex Crashes 2,700 Points, Posts Worst Day In Nearly Two Years After Russia Invades Ukraine

The envoy said Ukraine has been following India's position on the crisis and it is "deeply dissatisfied" with it. 

His comments came a day after Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin said India has been playing a vital role as a responsible global power and it takes an "independent and balanced" approach to world affairs.

At an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday night, India had called for "restraint on all sides".

It stressed that the immediate priority is "de-escalation of tensions", taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long term peace and stability in the region and beyond.
 

Tags

International Ukraine Russia-Ukraine Tensions Ukraine Crisis Russia Vladimir Putin Narendra Modi Igor Polikha Envoy India United Nations Security Council (UNSC)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

Scenes Of Aplomb And Fear As Russian Troops Enter Ukraine

Scenes Of Aplomb And Fear As Russian Troops Enter Ukraine

Drug That May Treat Serious COVID-19 Complication In Children Identified

Ukraine Says Nearly 40 Killed In Russian Attack So Far

Rupee Plummets 102 Paise To Close At 75.63/USD Amid Ukraine Crisis

Hong Kong Starts Vaccine Requirement For Restaurants, Stores

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland

Undated image of the 'Museum of the Future' in Dubai, UAE. The museum opened for public on Tuesday.

Dubai Unveils Museum That Envisions World 50 Years From Now

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row

A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin playing with building blocks like the Ukraine to restore the Soviet Union at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.

Floats For Cologne Carnival That Will Have 8,000 Spectators