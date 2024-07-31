International

'Ukraine Can Fight': Fencer Olga Kharlan Dedicates Paris Olympics Bronze Medal To 'All Athletes Killed By Russia'

After winning the bronze medal, Olga proceeded to dedicate her medal to "all the athletes who could not come and be here because Russia killed them."

Fencer Olga Kharlan Dedicates Paris Olympics Bronze Medal To 'All Athletes Killed By Russia'
Ukrainian Fencer Olga Kharlan secured the first medal for Ukraine in the Paris Olympics 2024. Upon receiving her bronze medal and Ukraine's very first in the Olympic games, the fencer dedicated her medal to all those athletes who did not make it to the games.

After winning the bronze medal, Olga proceeded to dedicate her medal to " all the athletes who could not come and be here because Russia killed them."

As Ukraine takes part in the Paris Olympics alongside fighting a war with Russia, authorities in Kyiv revealed that nearly 500 athletes have been killed due to Moscow's invasion in 2022, which included former Olympians and future members of Team Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian authorities, a total of 487 Ukrainian athletes have been killed in the war with Russia. Olga Kharlan, who made it to the Olympics in Paris and also secured a bronze has dedicated her achievement to all those who could not make it.

After beating South Korea's Choi Sebin, an emotional Kharlan collapsed to the ground in tears as she marked her historic win.

Accepting her win and bronze medal, the Ukrainian fencer said - "This is a message to all the world that Ukraine will never give up".

"This medal is totally different. It’s special because it’s for my country. All the athletes here are going through the war. We are showing that we can fight, and I showed it somehow," Kharlan added further.

