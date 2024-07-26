International

UK Won’t Challenge ICC Arrest Warrant Request Against Benjamin Netanyahu

The decision puts distance between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government and the plans of former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a Conservative who had planned to challenge the warrant.

Israels Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: AP
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said Friday that the U.K. will not interfere with the International Criminal Court's request for an arrest warrant against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“This was a proposal by the previous government which was not submitted before the election, and which I can confirm the government will not be pursuing in line with our long-standing position that this is a matter for the court to decide,” a Starmer spokesperson said.

The court's prosecutor, Karim Khan, accused Netanyahu, Gallant, and three Hamas leaders — Yehya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Ismail Haniyeh — of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip and Israel.

Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders condemned the move as disgraceful and antisemitic. U.S. President Joe Biden also criticized the prosecutor and supported Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas — as did Sunak.

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan sought warrants for Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in May over Israel's war in Gaza, a symbolic blow that deepened Israel's isolation over the war in Gaza.

The ICC had set a deadline for Friday for the government to file a challenge.

