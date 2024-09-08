International

Typhoon Yagi Leaves Trail Of Death & Destruction In China, Vietnam | Top Points

Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th of the year, made landfall twice in China on Friday, hitting Hainan and Guangdong.

Typhoon Yagi hits China and vietnam
Typhoon Yagi hits China and Vietnam Photo: Yang Guanyu/AP
info_icon

Super Typhoon Yagi has wreaked havoc across south China with heavy rain and gusty winds, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuring 95 others, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency and it has also claimed at least four lives and left 78 people injured in the northern part of Vietnam.

At least 20 people died in Philippines when Yagi was still a storm and it affected 2.3 million(23 lakh) people there.

Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th of the year, made landfall twice in China on Friday, hitting Hainan and Guangdong.

China's National Meteorological Centre on Saturday issued a red alert, its highest level, forecasting torrential rain for Yunnan, Guizhou, Guangxi, Guangdong, and Hainan through Sunday afternoon.

Schools across Hainan and parts of the broader southern region have been closed. - AP
Super Typhoon Yagi Makes Landfall, Could Be The Strongest To Hit China’s South In A Decade

BY Outlook Web Desk

Typhoon Yagi Leaves Trail Of Destruction | Top Points

  • Vietnamese authorities say Typhoon Yagi has killed at least four people and injured 78 others after making landfall Saturday afternoon in the north of the country.

  • Yagi, described by Vietnamese meteorological officials as “one of the most powerful typhoons in the region over the past decade,” made its way to the Southeast Asian country after it left three people dead and nearly a hundred others injured in the Chinese province of Hainan.

  • The typhoon landed at Vietnam's coastal provinces of Quang Ninh and Haiphong with wind speeds of up to 149 kilometres per hour (92 miles per hour), state media reported. Before landing, strong winds felled a tree, killing a woman in the capital, Hanoi, local media said Saturday.

  • Quang Ninh is home to the UNESCO World Heritage site Ha Long Bay, known for its many towering limestone islands. Hundreds of cruises were cancelled at the popular site before the typhoon landed, according to local media. Haiphong is an industrial hub, home to large factories, including EV maker VinFast and Apple supplier Pegatron.

  • The typhoon has also triggered power outages in large parts of Quang Ninh and Thai Binh provinces.

  • Earlier, the government issued several alerts, and those vulnerable to floods or landslides were evacuated. Four airports were shuttered, including in Hanoi, and Haiphong.

  • Authorities pruned trees in Hanoi to make them less susceptible to falling, but wind and rain knocked over several along with billboards in northern cities. Local media reported that many moored boats were swept out to sea.

  • Yagi struck the Chinese city of Wenchang in Hainan province on Friday afternoon with wind speeds of up to about 245 kph (152 mph) near its center. Authorities said the typhoon left three people dead and injured at least 95 others and that it affected over 1.2 million people as of noon Saturday, according to the local Global Times newspaper

  • Some 420,000 Hainan residents were relocated before the typhoon's landfall. Another half a million people in Guangdong province were evacuated before Yagi made a second landfall in the province's Xuwen County on Friday night.

  • In Hainan, a popular tourist destination, the storm uprooted trees, caused power outages and flooded roads. Over 2,200 workers have been mobilised to restore power to more than 1.5 million affected households, Xinhua reported.

  • Meanwhile, the meteorological observatory of the city of Haikou downgraded its typhoon signal from red to orange on Saturday, as it moved further away.

  • Yagi has also wreaked havoc in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, forcing the evacuation of about 60,000 residents. As of 11 am on Saturday, over 107,000 households remained without power. Heavy rains lashed over 30 townships and strong gales affected more than 110 townships in the region. Authorities have issued flood alerts as water levels in several rivers continue to rise.

Flooded streets of Taiwan after landfall of Typhoon Gaemi - AP
Typhoon Gaemi: Landslides, Floods Kill 22 In Philippines, 3 In Taiwan; Over 200 Injured | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

  • Before leaving Hong Kong, Yagi forced more than 270 people to seek refuge at temporary government shelters on Friday, and over 100 flights in the city were canceled due to the typhoon. Heavy rain and strong winds felled dozens of trees, and trading on the stock market, bank services and schools were halted.

  • Yagi was still a storm when it blew out of the northwestern Philippines into the South China Sea on Wednesday, leaving at least 20 people dead and 26 others missing mostly in landslides and widespread flooding and affecting more than 2.3 million people in northern and central provinces.

  • More than 82,200 people were displaced from their homes in Philippine provinces, and classes, work, inter-island ferry services and domestic flights were disrupted for days, including in the densely populated capital region, metropolitan Manila.

  • Warm waters in oceans power storms, and as they become warmer because of climate change, a UN climate change report warned that intense typhoons are becoming more common, especially in Southeast Asia.

Tags
