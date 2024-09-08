Typhoon Yagi Leaves Trail Of Death & Destruction In China, Vietnam | Top Points

Authorities pruned trees in Hanoi to make them less susceptible to falling, but wind and rain knocked over several along with billboards in northern cities. Local media reported that many moored boats were swept out to sea.

Yagi struck the Chinese city of Wenchang in Hainan province on Friday afternoon with wind speeds of up to about 245 kph (152 mph) near its center. Authorities said the typhoon left three people dead and injured at least 95 others and that it affected over 1.2 million people as of noon Saturday, according to the local Global Times newspaper