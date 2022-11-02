Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Twitter Blue Tick On Sale: USD 8 Per Month, Says New Boss Elon Musk

According to the new boss Elon Musk, with that price, users will also get priority in replies, mentions, and searches, which he said is essential to defeating spam/scams, as well as the ability to post long video and audio, half as many ads, and paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with the social media company.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 8:01 am

Twitter’s new owner billionaire Elon Musk announced that the verification blue tick in front of a user’s name that authenticates the account will now be available at a price of eight dollars per month.

Musk blasted the "current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark”, using an expletive.

“Power to the people! Blue for USD 8 per month,” he tweeted adding that the price is adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.

With that price, he said, users will also get priority in replies, mentions, and searches, which he said is essential to defeating spam/scams, as well as the ability to post long video and audio, half as many ads, and paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with the social media company.

He said the monthly payments from users for the blue tick “will also give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators”.

A blue tick signifies that a particular account is verified “because it’s notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category”. 

Billionaire entrpreneur Elon Musk very recently acquired Twitter for a whopping $44 billion. He is currently serving as the sole director of Twitter.

Right after the acquisition, Musk fired the microblogging site's top leaders, including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

(With PTI Inputs)

International Twitter BLUE TICK Elon Musk
