JD Vance's 'Islamist Country' Remark Sparks Outrage In UK, Deputy PM Dismisses 'Fruity' Remark

A day after former US president Donald Trump announced Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate, the vice presidential pick has already sparked controversy. His recent statements against the newly elected Labour Government have sparked outrage across the UK.
Speaking at the National Conservatism Conference in Washington last week, Vance cited a conversation with a friend and said that the UK is on track to become "the first Islamist country with nuclear weapons".
What Did Vance Say?
"I was talking about, you know: what is the first truly Islamist country that will get a nuclear weapon?” he said. “Maybe it is Iran, maybe Pakistan already kind of counts, and then we finally decided that it’s actually the UK – since Labour just took over," Vance was quoted as saying.
"American leaders should look out for Americans... and for the Brits, UK leaders should look out for citizens of the UK or subjects or whatever you guys call yourselves," Vance added further, adding that the Torys in the UK have "got to get a handle on this".
Outrage In The UK
Politicians in the UK have slammed the remarks as "ignorant and racist".
Labour MP Rosie Duffield called the remark an "obviously a pretty ignorant and racist comment” while Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer termed the comment as "Islamophobic."
Even Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage, who is known for favouring Trump and his policies, disagreed with the VP pick's comments.
"The truth is that Islamists are not within Labour but without and that will cost them the next general election," stated Farage.
UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner dismissed the comments as another one of Vance's "fruity" remarks.
Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain, the Deputy PM said - "I think he said quite a lot of fruity things in the past as well."
“Look, I don’t recognise that characterisation. I’m very proud of the election success that Labour had recently. We won votes across all different communities, across the whole of the country. And we’re interested in governing on behalf of Britain and also working with our international allies," she added further.
The Labour Party ousted the Conservatives in the UK General Elections 2024 earlier this month. The Labour Party, led by Sir Keir Starmer, formed the government after a landslide victory.