Top US, Chinese Officials To Discuss TikTok And Trade In Madrid

On TikTok, the US government has set a deadline of September 17 for parent company ByteDance to divest its U.S. operations or face a possible ban.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
US China relations
The US continues to impose tariffs of around 55% on certain Chinese imports, with some measures linked to concerns about fentanyl. Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will meet China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng in Madrid from September 12–18 to discuss trade, TikTok, and financial security.

- Talks aim to uphold a trade truce while addressing disputes over tariffs, agriculture, and illicit financial flows.

- The US has set a September 17 deadline for TikTok’s parent company ByteDance to divest its U.S. operations or face a potential ban.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is scheduled to meet with China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng and other senior Chinese officials in Madrid next week to discuss trade, economic, and security concerns.

The talks, set for September 12–18 during Bessent’s trip through Spain and Britain, will also cover issues such as the status of TikTok, money laundering, and efforts to curb illicit financial flows.

This meeting will be the fourth major in-person engagement between top US and Chinese economic leaders this year. Both sides are working to maintain a trade truce that paused retaliatory tariffs and restored China’s exports of rare earth minerals to the United States.

Despite the truce—recently extended for another 90 days and approved by President Trump in August—serious disagreements remain. The US continues to impose tariffs of around 55% on certain Chinese imports, with some measures linked to concerns about fentanyl.

Agriculture remains a contentious issue. A 2020 agreement under the Trump administration required China to buy significant amounts of U.S. farm produce, but critics argue that China has failed to meet those commitments, redirecting purchases to South America instead.

Related Content
Related Content

On TikTok, the US government has set a deadline of September 17 for parent company ByteDance to divest its U.S. operations or face a possible ban. Cooperation on anti–money laundering measures is also expected to be a key agenda point in Madrid, particularly in light of concerns about illicit finance and military technology transfers to Russia amid the war in Ukraine

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das Hails 'Importance Of Winning First Game' After Tigers Win Over UAE

  2. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, T20 Asia Cup Match 3: Litton Das' Fighting 59 Carry Tigers To Maiden Victory

  3. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Taskin Ahmed Joins Shakib Al Hasan In BAN Cricket History With This Record

  4. India Vs Pakistan At Asia Cup Final: Why Has This Never Happened Before?

  5. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Match 4

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  2. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  5. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: Satwik-Chirag Enter Quarter-finals, Lakshya Sen To Face HS Prannoy

  2. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  4. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India And Mauritius Are Family, Says PM Modi After Signing Key MoUs In Varanasi

  2. Israeli Minister Smotrich’s Recent Visit To India Raises Questions

  3. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  4. French Safran And DRDO Team Up To Deliver India’s First Indigenous Jet Engine

  5. Day In Pics: September 11, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Friend To All, Ally To None?: The Cracks In India’s ‘Vishwabandhu’ Brand

  2. Twenty-Four Years Since 9/11: How The Twin Tower Attacks Reshaped America And The World

  3. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  4. Bali Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 14 as Search Operations Continue

  5. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh

Latest Stories

  1. 11 Indian Workers Stranded In Oman After Salaries Withheld, Passports Seized

  2. The Conjuring Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 6: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga's Film Earns Over Rs 64 Crore

  3. Bali Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises to 14 as Search Operations Continue

  4. Horoscope Today, September 11, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  5. Breaking Down The Walls, Bringing Girls Back To School 

  6. J&K Floods Wipe Out Paddy Crops, Apple Orchards, Leaving Growers Devastated

  7. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

  8. 'From The Ashes Like The Phoenix, Palestinians Will Rise': Ambassador Abdullah Shawesh