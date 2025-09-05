Third Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan as Death Toll Surpasses 2,200

Afghanistan has been struck by a third devastating earthquake as rescue teams continue to recover bodies from the rubble of previous tremors that have claimed over 2,200 lives. The latest 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Afghanistan on Thursday night, adding to the country’s mounting disaster.
The series of earthquakes began with a powerful 6.0 magnitude tremor that struck eastern Afghanistan late Sunday near the border with Pakistan. This initial quake devastated the mountainous Kunar province, where most casualties occurred. The Afghanistan earthquake has become one of the deadliest seismic disasters in the country’s recent history.
Taliban officials confirmed the death toll has risen to 2,205 people, with over 3,640 others injured across the affected regions. The majority of fatalities were reported in Kunar province, where entire villages were flattened by the tremors. An assessment by Islamic Relief charity revealed that approximately 98% of buildings in the province were damaged or completely destroyed.
The earthquake’s devastating impact was amplified by the region’s challenging geography and poor construction standards. Most homes in the affected areas were built with mud-brick and stone materials along steep river valleys, making them particularly vulnerable to seismic activity. Heavy rains in the days preceding the earthquake further complicated the situation by triggering landslides and rockfalls that blocked crucial access roads.
Rescue operations face significant challenges as teams struggle to reach remote mountainous communities. Aid workers have reported trekking for hours through treacherous terrain to access villages cut off by landslides. Taliban authorities have deployed helicopters and military personnel to assist in the relief efforts, but the scale of destruction has overwhelmed local resources.
The humanitarian crisis is deepening as survivors remain without adequate shelter, food, or medical supplies. The United Nations and international aid organizations have issued urgent appeals for assistance, warning that many people are still trapped under debris with time running out for potential survivors. The Norwegian Refugee Council reported having significantly reduced staff and resources compared to previous disaster responses, highlighting the ongoing challenges facing relief operations in Afghanistan.
This earthquake represents the third major disaster to strike Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, further straining the country’s already limited resources and fragile infrastructure.