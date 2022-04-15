Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Ten al-Qaeda Inmates Escape From Prison In Eastern Yemen

A list of the fugitives' names has been put out on social media to help with the hunt, said the officials.

Ten al-Qaeda Inmates Escape From Prison In Eastern Yemen
Yemen Security Forces Reuters

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 5:33 pm

Ten jailed al-Qaeda militants have escaped from prison in Yemen's eastern province of Hadramawt, security officials said on Friday.

The inmates staged a quarrel among themselves late Thursday at the prison in the city of Seiyun, forcing guards to intervene. But when they did, the prisoners overpowered them, seizing their Kalashnikov rifles and binding their hands before running away, prison officials said. They asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to brief the media. 

Related stories

Agra Mob Sets Ablaze Houses After Muslim Man, Hindu Woman ‘elope’

Israeli Strike Near Syrian Capital Causes Material Damage

Suspected Al-Qaida Militants Abduct 5 UN Workers:  Yemeni Officials

Preliminary investigations indicated that the inmates must have coordinated their move with prison guards who collaborated, as well as other militants from outside, they added.

The Yemen-based Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula has long been considered the global network's most dangerous branch, and has attempted to carry out attacks on the U.S. mainland. 

A list of the fugitives' names has been put out on social media to help with the hunt, said the officials.

Tags

International Al-Qaeda Jail Inmate Prisons & Prisoners Escapees Militants Militant Outfit Islamic State Militant Group Yemen Security Breach Yemen
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court