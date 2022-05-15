Sunday, May 15, 2022
Tamil Anthem Echoes in Vatican, TN CM Stalin Hails Move

Tamil Nadu's State song, the invocation to mother Tamil, was sung in an event as part of the canonization ceremony of Devasahayam Pillai at the Vatican.

Updated: 15 May 2022 9:03 pm

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin posted a tweet, picking a verse from the invocation song, signifying that Tamil is honored and acclaimed in all directions. Devasahayam Pillai, who embraced Christianity in the 18th century, became the first Indian layman to be declared a saint by Pope Francis during an impressive canonization ceremony at the Vatican. Tamil Nadu Minister of Minorities Welfare Gingee KS Masthan, who represented the State government in the ceremony, tweeted that the Tamil language was honored by rendering the invocation to mother Tamil at the canonization (cultural) program of Devasahayam Pillai in the Vatican. Six nuns from Tamil Nadu sang the song.


Minister for IT and Digital Services Mano Thangaraj and Chairman of TN Minorities Commission S Peter Alphonse were part of the official delegation from Tamil Nadu. The Tamil anthem is known in Tamil as 'Tamil Thai Vaazhthu.' The invocation, 'Neerarum Kadalutha', is a poem authored by renowned Tamil scholar professor P Sundaram Pillai (1855-1897), the author of the popular drama 'Manonmaniam (1891).' He is reverentially addressed as Manonmaiam Sundaranar, and the Tirunelveli-based State-run varsity is named after him. Last year, the Tamil Nadu government announced Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu as the state anthem. The invocation has enjoyed official status since 1970, and the then Chief Minister, late M Karunanidhi-led DMK government, had issued a Government Order in this regard.

