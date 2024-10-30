International

Spain Floods: Over 50 Dead And Several Missing After Flash Floods; Train Services Disrupted

Storms were forecast to continue through Thursday, according to Spain's national weather service.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
spain floods
Spain Floods: Over 50 Dead And Several Missing After Flash Floods; Train Services Disrupted | Photo: AP
info_icon

Several people were reported missing by Spanish authorities after flash floods swept cars through village streets and disrupted rail service in large areas of eastern and southern Spain on Tuesday.

Rushing mud-coloured waters caused havoc in a huge arc of the European country, running from the provinces of Malaga in the south to Valencia in the east. Images shot by people with smartphones reproduced on Spain's national broadcaster RTVE showed frighteningly swift waters carrying away cars and rising several feet into the lower level of homes.

A high-speed train with nearly 300 people on board derailed near Malaga, although rail authorities said no one was hurt. The high-speed train service between Valencia city and Madrid was interrupted as were several commuter lines.

The national government office for the Castilla La Mancha region told radio channel Cadena Ser that six people in the region were missing.

Spanish news agency EFE said that one truck driver was missing in L'Alcudia, a town in Valencia. Also in Valencia, the mayor of Utiel, Ricardo Gabaldón, told RTVE that several people were trapped in their homes.

Police and rescue services used helicopters to lift people from homes and cars which were in danger of drowning. An emergency rescue brigade of Spain's army deployed to help rescue efforts.

Storms were forecast to continue through Thursday, according to Spain's national weather service.

Spain has experienced similar autumn storms in recent years. The country has recovered somewhat from a severe drought this year thanks to rainfall. Scientists say that increased episodes of extreme weather are likely linked to climate change.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025 Retention: Breakdown Of Scenarios For Players To Be Retained And Available Purse
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: What Is Right-To-Match And Why RTM is Important
  3. IPL 2025 Retention: Capped To Uncapped, What Is The Cost Of Keeping A Player?
  4. IPL 2025 Retention: Five Key Questions Answered Before Deadline Day
  5. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
Football News
  1. German Cup 2nd Round Recap: Wolfsburg Eliminate Dortmund; Holders Bayer Enter Round Of 16
  2. Nottingham Vs West Ham Preview, Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch, Head-To-Head Record
  3. Nepal Vs Bangladesh: ANFA To Personally Handle Ticket Sales For SAFF Women's Championship Final
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo Misses 96th Minute Penalty As Al-Nassr Crash Out Of Saudi's Kings Cup - Watch
  5. Ballon d'Or 2024: Vinicius Jr Breaks Silence After Missing Out On Prestigious Award To Man City's Rodri
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Nicolas Jarry In Opener
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Casper Ruud Crashes Out After Defeat By Jordan Thompson
  4. Paris Masters: Jannik Sinner Second Big Name To Withdraw - Check Reason
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Qualifies For Season Finale
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 30, 2024
  2. Karnataka: HC Grants Interim Bail To Actor Darshan On Medical Grounds
  3. Salman Khan Gets Death Threat Again With Demand For Rs 2 Crore; Cops Launch Probe
  4. Deliberate Leaking Of Info To US Paper & Amit Shah's Alleged Key Role | Latest On India-Canada Row
  5. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
  3. The Irony That Is American Democracy
  4. Trump Or Harris: Who Owns The Whiteness Of America?
  5. Washington Post, LA Times Decide Against Presidential Endorsements Despite Backlash | Here's Why
World News
  1. In Photos: Hurricane Oscar Devastates Cuba's Guantanamo Province
  2. In Photos: Cars Swept Away, Rivers Overflow As Flash Flood Inundates Spain
  3. Spain Floods: Over 50 Dead And Several Missing After Flash Floods; Train Services Disrupted
  4. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  5. US Elections 2024: Biden Sparks Row After Calling Trump Supporters 'Garbage'
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know