Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's son has denied the recent reports of the Awami League alleging a US hand in her ouster. Taking to social media platform X, her son, Sajeed Wazeb Joy dismissed the reports of Hasina's "undelivered speech" as false and fabricated.
"The recent resignation statement attributed to my mother published in a newspaper is completely false and fabricated. I have just confirmed with her that she did not make any statement either before or since leaving Dhaka", stated Joy.
Amid the unrest in Bangladesh, reports of Sheikh Hasina's undelivered speech made rounds across news media. In this alleged speech, the Awami League chief alleged that her ouster was orchestrated by the United States.
"I could have remained in power if I had left St. Martin and the Bay of Bengal to America. Please do not be used by radicals,” stated the letter, which has now been dismissed as "completely false and fabricated".
Saint Martin Island is located in the southernmost part of Bangladesh, in the Bay of Bengal. The island plays a vital role in the US' goal to bring stability into the South Asian region and part of its wide Indo-Pacific strategy to combat China's growth in the region.
Apart from alleging an American hand in the Bangladesh unrest, the 76-year-old leader also allegedly stated that she resigned so that she would not see a "procession of dead bodies".
"Maybe if I was in the country today, more lives would have been lost, more wealth would have been destroyed. I removed myself, I came with your victory, you were my strength, you did not want me, I myself then left, resigned”, read the undisclosed letter obtained by The Economic Times.
Sheikh Hasina resigned as the prime minister of Bangladesh on August 5 and fled to India amid growing unrest. Her resignation comes after a month of student protests to remove the war hereos quota from the government job system turned into a larger, violent call for her resignation.