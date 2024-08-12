International

Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son

Taking to social media platform X, her son, Sajeed Wazeb Joy dismissed the reports of Hasina's "undelivered speech" as false and fabricated.

sheikh hasina
Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated' | Photo: AP
info_icon

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's son has denied the recent reports of the Awami League alleging a US hand in her ouster. Taking to social media platform X, her son, Sajeed Wazeb Joy dismissed the reports of Hasina's "undelivered speech" as false and fabricated.

"The recent resignation statement attributed to my mother published in a newspaper is completely false and fabricated. I have just confirmed with her that she did not make any statement either before or since leaving Dhaka", stated Joy.

Amid the unrest in Bangladesh, reports of Sheikh Hasina's undelivered speech made rounds across news media. In this alleged speech, the Awami League chief alleged that her ouster was orchestrated by the United States.

"I could have remained in power if I had left St. Martin and the Bay of Bengal to America. Please do not be used by radicals,” stated the letter, which has now been dismissed as "completely false and fabricated".

Saint Martin Island is located in the southernmost part of Bangladesh, in the Bay of Bengal. The island plays a vital role in the US' goal to bring stability into the South Asian region and part of its wide Indo-Pacific strategy to combat China's growth in the region.

Sheikh Hasina's Last Moments As Bangladesh Prime Minister - | Photo: AP
45 Minutes And A Dramatic Exit: Sheikh Hasina's Last Moments As Bangladesh Prime Minister

BY Danita Yadav

Apart from alleging an American hand in the Bangladesh unrest, the 76-year-old leader also allegedly stated that she resigned so that she would not see a "procession of dead bodies".

"Maybe if I was in the country today, more lives would have been lost, more wealth would have been destroyed. I removed myself, I came with your victory, you were my strength, you did not want me, I myself then left, resigned”, read the undisclosed letter obtained by The Economic Times.

Sheikh Hasina resigned as the prime minister of Bangladesh on August 5 and fled to India amid growing unrest. Her resignation comes after a month of student protests to remove the war hereos quota from the government job system turned into a larger, violent call for her resignation.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Who Is Rai Benjamin, The Paris Olympics Gold Medallist And What Is His Cricket Connection
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 5 Highlights: Alick Athanaze Helps West Indies Rescue Draw
  3. Ricky Ponting Says Return Of Cricket At Olympics In 2028 'Will Open Game To New Audience'
  4. India Women's 'A' Team Loses Third T20I Against Australia 'A' For 0-3 Series Sweep
  5. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa To 'Throw Caution To The Wind' On Final Day Against West Indies
Football News
  1. Heerenveen 0-1 Ajax, Eredivisie: Robin Van Persie Starts Reign With Opening Day Defeat
  2. Arteta Confident Calafiori Will Improve Arsenal After Impressive Debut
  3. Liverpool Looking To Strengthen Squad, Says Arne Slot Amid Martin Zubimendi Links
  4. Roma's Tammy Abraham Says 'It Is My Season' After Injury Layoff
  5. Wayne Rooney 'Angry' As Plymouth Argyle Tenure Starts With Dire Defeat
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  2. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  3. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  4. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: Rainy Sunday Heavily Waterlogs Delhi, Gurugram; 28 Dead In Rain-Related Mishaps
  2. Dreamers Of Equality
  3. Bihar: 7 Dead In Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple In Jehanabad
  4. PM Modi Releases Climate-Resilient Seeds To Increase Farmer Productivity, Income
  5. Kolkata Doctor Death: Accused Went Back Home After Crime, Washed His Clothes; Police Finds Blood In His Shoe
Entertainment News
  1. BTS Rapper Suga Faces Criminal Investigation and Potential Jail Time For Drunk Driving Incident: Report
  2. 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Trailer Review: Mufasa And Taka Emerge As Unlikely Brothers Before They Become Each Other's Nemesis
  3. Travis Scott Released From Police Custody Without Charges After Paris Hotel Altercation Incident
  4. Did You Know? Akshay Kumar Sees 'Tom And Jerry' As 'Action-Violence' And Not Comedy, Here's Why
  5. Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Taking A Stroll With Raha In His Arms - Watch Viral Video Inside
US News
  1. Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Frenzy: Is Season 3 In The Works? | Here's What We Know
  2. Love Is Blind Star Izzy Zapata Accused Of Cheating By Girlfriend Shelby Webb | Instagram Drama Explained
  3. How Jane Birkin’s Vintage Style Is Making A Modern Comeback With Bag Charms
  4. Gracie Mae Thompson Missing: How A Viral Teen Disappearance Became A Possible Scam In Texas | Explained
  5. Elon Musk’s Mom Shares Why She Sleeps On The Floor When Visiting Her Son
World News
  1. Greece Wildfires: Red Alert Active As Fires Blaze Near Athens Amid Prolonged Heatwave
  2. Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
  3. Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Frenzy: Is Season 3 In The Works? | Here's What We Know
  4. Love Is Blind Star Izzy Zapata Accused Of Cheating By Girlfriend Shelby Webb | Instagram Drama Explained
  5. How Jane Birkin’s Vintage Style Is Making A Modern Comeback With Bag Charms
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Highlights: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13