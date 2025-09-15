Shehbaz Joins Emergency Arab–Islamic Summit in Doha

Pakistan’s PM backs coordinated response to Israel’s strike on Qatar, calls for holding Tel Aviv accountable amid rising Middle East tensions.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif | Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shehbaz attended the Doha summit to back action against Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders.

  • Leaders condemned global silence and double standards.

  • Limited action is expected despite rising regional tensions.

Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan, departed for Qatar on Monday for a one-day visit to attend an emergency Arab-Islamic nations' summit in Doha to discuss a potential coordinated response to Israel's attack on the Hamas leadership in the Gulf nation.

According to PTI the summit was called in response to Israel's September 9 airstrikes on Doha and the deteriorating human rights situation in Gaza.  The incident claimed the lives of five Hamas members and a security guard from Qatar.​

Prime Minister Shehbaz is accompanied by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and the PM's Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is already in Doha.

​Shehbaz was in Qatar for the second time in a week.  In response to Tel Aviv's attacks on Doha's residential areas, he traveled to Doha on Thursday to meet with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, and show support.

PTI reported that it is anticipated that a number of senior leaders from the member nations of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) would attend the Doha summit.  The purpose of the meeting is to give Israel a clear message.​

Related Content
Related Content
Gaza Death Toll Crosses 37,000 As Qatar, Egypt, US Work To 'Bridge The Gap' Between Israel-Hamas For Truce - AP
Israel Targets Hamas leaders In Qatar; Blasts Rock Doha

BY Outlook News Desk

At a closed-door gathering of Arab and Islamic foreign ministers in Doha on Sunday, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani called on the world community to stop using "double standards."

​"What encourages Israel to continue its behaviour is the silence of the international community and its failure to hold Israel accountable,” he said.

​But nothing more from the rhetoric is expected despite a hope for serious action, officials said.

​Notably, the Abraham Accords signed in 2021 led to the announcement of normal relations between Israel and a number of Arab nations.​

The OIC and the 22-member Arab League are hosting the summit together in Doha.

​Political tensions in the Middle East are rising at the time of the summit.  As the third year of Israel's conflict in Gaza approaches, other nations in the region are now feeling the effects of its destruction.

​Despite the Gulf countries' mediation efforts to stop the war in Gaza, Israel struck Qatar.  In the past, Israel has also attacked Syria, Yemen, Iran, and Lebanon.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: After Two Wickets In Quick Succession, Skipper Waseem Brings Up Fifty

  2. Mohammed Siraj Wins ICC Player Of The Month For August 2025 After Heroics At The Oval

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Fan Changes Jersey To India Mid-Match, Watch Video

  4. Duleep Trophy 2025 Final: Rajat Patidar-led Central Zone Beat South Zone By Six Wickets To Win Title

  5. IND Vs PAK Handshake Row: Pakistan Management Lodge Protest Against India In Dubai - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AIMIM Seeks Entry Into INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election

  2. Hazratbal: Shrine, Politics And The Soul Of Kashmir

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. Jairam Ramesh Slams Great Nicobar Project as ‘Ecological Disaster’ Pushed Through by Modi Govt

  5. Delhi Court Orders TV News Anchor To Pay ₹10,000 In Defamation Case

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM, Calls It a Milestone for Women’s Empowerment

  2. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  3. China Responds To Trump’s Tariff Threats: 'We Don’t Engage In Wars'

  4. Nepal PM Honors Gen Z Protestors As Martyrs, Pledges Reform

  5. Trump Backs Jair Bolsonaro After 27-Year Sentence: What It Means For US-Brazil Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi BMW crash: Finance Ministry Official Navjot Singh Killed, Woman Driver In Custody

  2. Supreme Court Puts Key Provisions Of Waqf Amendment Act On Hold | All Details

  3. Are We There Yet? Reflections On International Day Of Democracy

  4. UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: After Two Wickets In Quick Succession, Skipper Waseem Brings Up Fifty

  5. Emmys 2025: ‘Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder Slams Ice, Shouts ‘Free Palestine’ In First Win

  6. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court: SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  7. Horoscope Today, September 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas