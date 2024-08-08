'She Will Return Once Democracy Is Restored', Says Sheikh Hasina's Son; Accuses ISI For Unrest In Bangladesh

Amid the blazing political turmoil across the nation over an turbulent anti-government protest leading to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and escape, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy on Thursday said Hasina will return to the country once democracy is restored. In his exclusive interview with PTI, the ex-Bangladesh premier's son also accused Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, for further triggering and fuelling the ongoing unrest in the country.
Bangladesh protests: What did Hasina's son say?
"Awami League is the largest and oldest political party in Bangladesh, so we cannot just walk away from our people. She will definitely return to Bangladesh once democracy is restored," he told PTI.
Further taking cognisance of the raging political scenario of the nation, Joy also asserted that the members of the Sheikh Mujibur Rahman family will neither abandon its people nor leave the Awami League alone amid the massive crisis.
"Yes, it is true that I had said she wouldn’t return to Bangladesh. But a lot has changed in the last two days following continuous attacks on our leaders and party workers across the country. Now we are going to do whatever it takes to keep our people safe; we are not going to leave them alone", he said.
Commenting on the matter of Bangladesh all set to get an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammed Yunus today, Joy urged for the restoration of law and order, noting that "the country is turning into a state of anarchy and becoming a second Afghanistan in the region." He said he also expects the interim government to create a level playing field whenever democracy is restored and fresh elections are held.
"You cannot exclude the Awami League and have a representative democracy in Bangladesh ever. Whatever his (Mohammed Yunus) personal views are, he has said that he wants a government of unity and wants to move forward and not let the mistakes of the past cloud over the future. I hope he stays true to his word,"he asserted.
Further dismissing the claims that Hasina escaped to save her own life, he said the family insisted on stopping the bloodshed.
"She was not willing to leave the country. The Prime Minister’s security was ready to protect her till the end. But that would have led to hundreds of deaths of protestors who were marching towards the PM’s residence. We convinced her for the sake of Bangladesh, we cannot let her get killed," he said.
"Our government was not weak, but my mother did not want to harm the students. Even after her leaving the country, the bloodshed has not stopped. The people will now understand the difference with and without Sheikh Hasina," he said.
Refraining from direct comment on the possibility of him and his sister Saima Wazed, who is currently the South East Asian regional director for the World Health Organization, joining politics, Joy asserted he would do whatever it takes to protect Bangladesh from total anarchy.
"I can’t give a definite reply to this question. But I will do whatever it takes to save Bangladesh and protect the Awami League. The Mujib family would not leave them in a lurch," said Joy, the former Information and Communication Technology Advisor to Hasina.
Bangladesh protest: Hasina's son on Pak and US involvement
Holding Pakistan accountable for fueling the unrest in Bangladesh, Joy said there is circumstantial evidence suggesting foreign interference and alleged involvement of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence agency.
"I am quite certain given the circumstantial evidence; I suspect Pakistan ISI’s involvement. The attacks and protests were very coordinated, meticulously planned, and intentional efforts to keep inflaming the situation through social media. No matter what the government did to control the situation, they kept trying to worsen it,” he said.
He also pointed out that the rioters attacked police with guns which could only be provided by terror outfits and foreign powers.
On reports of involvement of a US intelligence agency like the CIA, Joy said he had no evidence but added, "maybe, they are". He dismissed any Chinese involvement when asked about it.
Hasina sought asylum: 'A rumour', says son
Dismissing reports of Hasina seeking asylum in the UK or any other country as "rumours", Joy said the reports of her US Visa being revoked are also untrue.
"Nothing of this sort has been planned (seeking asylum). Sooner or later, there has to be a restoration of democracy in Bangladesh and hopefully, that will be between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Awami League. Then Sheikh Hasina will be back."