International

‘Bangladesh Will Now Become Pakistan’: Sheikh Hasina’s Son

The son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sajeeb Wazed has said the developments in Bangladesh are “terrible”.

Protestors deface graffiti of former PM Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh |
Protestors deface graffiti of former PM Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh | Photo: AP
info_icon

The son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sajeeb Wazed has said “after all the development, Bangladesh will now become Pakistan”.

Hasina was Bangladesh's PM for 15 years, before the country saw chaotic development, and she leaving for India.

Sheikh Hasina's Last Moments As Bangladesh Prime Minister - | Photo: AP
45 Minutes And A Dramatic Exit: Sheikh Hasina's Last Moments As Bangladesh Prime Minister

BY Danita Yadav

In his interview to Wion, Wazed has said the country is in anarchy and devoid of any rule of law.

“Developments in Bangladesh are terrible. Its anarchy, you have no rule of law. You have mobs running the streets, vandalizing homes, factories and from what I've heard now they're attacking minorities. You know, the militants are attacking minorities and Hindu temples. So Bangladesh is actually in a state of anarchy,” he said.

Nobel Laureate Muhammed Yunus Likely To Be Chief Adivsor - | Photo: AP
Key Role Likely For Muhammad Yunus In New Bangladesh Interim Govt | All About The Nobel Laureate

BY Outlook Web Desk

Regarding the situation in Bangladesh, he said, “…I myself, have helped modernise Bangladesh, digitise Bangladesh, and bring it into the 21st century. I have worked so hard myself, without any pay from the Government of Bangladesh. I worked as an honorary advisor. I did not take a penny from the Government of Bangladesh. And I accomplished it. I built digital Bangladesh, my mother turned the country around from a poor country into a middle income country. And in history books, Sheikh Hasina's term will always be remembered as a golden age of Bangladesh because it is as good as it was going to get, after this, It's all downhill.”

“Yes, I spoke to her(Sheikh Hasina) this morning. She's in good spirits but she is very, very disheartened and very disappointed with the people of Bangladesh. After all she has done , after all the development, Bangladesh will now become Pakistan,” he said.

Former PM Khaleda Zia - null
Bangladesh Protests: President Orders Release Of Ex-PM Khaleda Zia Hours After Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Lands Near Delhi

BY Outlook Web Desk

Wazed has also expressed disappointment with the international community, saying: “No, because the international community was busy criticising my mother for this and that. So now enjoy, watch. Watch the minorities getting killed. This is what you wanted. You didn't want Sheikh Hasina fine. This is what happens without Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Score: Riyan Parag, Mohammed Siraj Bamboozle Lankan Middle Order; SL - 188/4 (40.4 Overs)
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Bowl In Crucial Game- Check Playing XIs
  3. Afghanistan's Ihsanullah Banned For Five Years From All Forms Of Cricket
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Final Game A Chance To Find Answers For Champions Trophy, Says Sundar
  5. Bangladesh Protests: BAN Test Tour To Pakistan In Doubt Amid Political Turmoil
Football News
  1. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Pleased With Spurs 'Growth' As Second Premier League Season Awaits
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: We Have So Much Potential, Says USWNT Semi-Final Hero Sophia Smith
  3. Barcelona 2-2 Milan (3-4 On Penalties): Lewandowski Scores A Brace But Rossoneri Win Shootout - Data Debrief
  4. Real Madrid 2-1 Chelsea, Pre-Season Friendly: Lucas Vazquez, Brahim Diaz On Target As Blues Lose Again - Data Debrief
  5. Chelsea News: Manager Enzo Maresca Frustrated By Blues' Defensive Bad Habits
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  2. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
  3. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
  4. Iga Swiatek 'Hungry For More' After Paris Olympics Bronze
  5. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  2. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  4. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort
  5. India 2-3 Germany Highlights, Paris Olympics Semi-Final: IND Lose Humdinger; To Fight For Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘Centre And States Must Come Together For Long Term Measure Against Disasters’: Himachal CM Sukhu
  2. 'Real Reason...': Oppn Seeks 'Thorough Investigation' Into Vinesh Phogat's Olympics Disqualification
  3. Day In Pics: August 07, 2024
  4. EC Announces Election For 12 Vacant Rajya Sabha Seats On Sep 3
  5. CBI Searches 15 Locations Connected To Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Recruitment Scam
Entertainment News
  1. Here's Why Kit Harington AKA Jon Snow Has Not Watched A Single Episode Of 'House Of The Dragon'
  2. BTS' Suga Issues Apology For Drunk Driving Incident During Military Service; Agency Confirms 'Disciplinary Action' Will Be Taken
  3. Ananya Panday Dating Former Model Walker Blanco After Breakup With Aditya Roy Kapur? Here's What We Know
  4. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: Farhan Akhtar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sonakshi Sinha And Others Express Shock
  5. 2024 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift And Post Malone Lead The Race With 10 And 9 Nods - Check Full List Inside
US News
  1. NASA Delays Launch Of SpaceX's Crew-9 Mission| What Will Happen To Starliner Crew Now?
  2. Top 10 US Cities For Good Quality Of Life
  3. Drake Drops 100 GB Of Unreleased Music And Footage On New Website
  4. What Is The 'Broccoli' Haircut? The Viral Gen Z Hairstyle Taking Over TikTok And Hollywood
  5. Starbucks PSL Returns: Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back Sooner Than You Think! | See Release Date
World News
  1. NASA Delays Launch Of SpaceX's Crew-9 Mission| What Will Happen To Starliner Crew Now?
  2. ‘Bangladesh Will Now Become Pakistan’: Sheikh Hasina’s Son
  3. Top 10 US Cities For Good Quality Of Life
  4. Southport Riots: UK Police Braces For More Far-Right Clashes; PM Starmer Assures Safety Of Minorities
  5. Nepal Helicopter Crash: 4 Dead After Air Dynasty Helicopter Crashes In Nuwakot
Latest Stories
  1. 'Supremacy Is Of Constitution': SC On Punjab And Haryana HC Judge's Order Slamming Apex Court
  2. Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Wayanad Landslide Victims
  3. Paris Olympics Day 12 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Disqualified, Antim Panghal Bows Out; India Lose In Women's TT Team QFs
  4. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: PM Modi Discusses Possible 'Options' With IOA President PT Usha; Sports Minister To Speak In The Parliament
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Score: Riyan Parag, Mohammed Siraj Bamboozle Lankan Middle Order; SL - 188/4 (40.4 Overs)
  6. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  7. A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits
  8. Horoscope For August 7, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign