‘Bangladesh Will Now Become Pakistan’: Sheikh Hasina’s Son

The son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sajeeb Wazed has said “after all the development, Bangladesh will now become Pakistan”.
Hasina was Bangladesh's PM for 15 years, before the country saw chaotic development, and she leaving for India.
In his interview to Wion, Wazed has said the country is in anarchy and devoid of any rule of law.
“Developments in Bangladesh are terrible. Its anarchy, you have no rule of law. You have mobs running the streets, vandalizing homes, factories and from what I've heard now they're attacking minorities. You know, the militants are attacking minorities and Hindu temples. So Bangladesh is actually in a state of anarchy,” he said.
Regarding the situation in Bangladesh, he said, “…I myself, have helped modernise Bangladesh, digitise Bangladesh, and bring it into the 21st century. I have worked so hard myself, without any pay from the Government of Bangladesh. I worked as an honorary advisor. I did not take a penny from the Government of Bangladesh. And I accomplished it. I built digital Bangladesh, my mother turned the country around from a poor country into a middle income country. And in history books, Sheikh Hasina's term will always be remembered as a golden age of Bangladesh because it is as good as it was going to get, after this, It's all downhill.”
“Yes, I spoke to her(Sheikh Hasina) this morning. She's in good spirits but she is very, very disheartened and very disappointed with the people of Bangladesh. After all she has done , after all the development, Bangladesh will now become Pakistan,” he said.
Wazed has also expressed disappointment with the international community, saying: “No, because the international community was busy criticising my mother for this and that. So now enjoy, watch. Watch the minorities getting killed. This is what you wanted. You didn't want Sheikh Hasina fine. This is what happens without Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh.”