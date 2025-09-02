Several Missing In Anti-Government Protests In Indonesia

- 20 people remain missing following a series of violent protests in Indonesia
At least 20 people remain missing following a series of violent protests in Indonesia, DW reported.
The demonstrations, which broke out in Papua, were sparked by growing anger over alleged discrimination and political grievances. Clashes between protesters and security forces have led to casualties and widespread arrests.
According to the rights group, families of the missing individuals have raised concerns about arbitrary detentions and lack of transparency from authorities. The group has called on the government to provide clarity on the whereabouts of those who have disappeared and to ensure their safety.
Tensions in Papua have escalated in recent months, with recurring protests demanding independence and accountability for human rights abuses. Security forces have been accused by activists of using excessive force, while authorities maintain that their actions are necessary to maintain order.
The situation has drawn international attention, with human rights organizations urging Indonesia to address grievances in Papua through dialogue rather than repression.