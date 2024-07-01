Russian Missile Slams Into Ukrainian Town Killing 7 People, Injuring 36 Others

A Ukrainian serviceman smokes sitting on a bench as a local resident clears debris near a building damaged in the Russian air raid in the town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Friday, Apr. 5, 2024. Photo: AP

A Ukrainian serviceman smokes sitting on a bench as a local resident clears debris near a building damaged in the Russian air raid in the town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Friday, Apr. 5, 2024. Photo: AP