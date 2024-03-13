International

Russia Is Ready To Use Nuclear Weapons If Threatened, Putin Tells State Media

Speaking in an interview with Russian state television released early Wednesday, Putin said he hoped that the U.S. would avoid any escalation that could trigger a nuclear war, but emphasized that Russia's nuclear forces are ready for it.

Advertisement
A
Associated Press (AP)
March 13, 2024
March 13, 2024
       
Putin said that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if there is a threat
info_icon

President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if there is a threat to Russian statehood, sovereignty, or independence.

Speaking in an interview with Russian state television released early Wednesday, Putin said he hoped that the U.S. would avoid any escalation that could trigger a nuclear war, but emphasized that Russia's nuclear forces are ready for it.

Asked if he has ever considered using battlefield nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Putin responded that there has been no need for that.

He also voiced confidence that Moscow will achieve its goals in Ukraine and held the door open for talks, emphasizing that any deal would require firm guarantees from the West.

Advertisement
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement