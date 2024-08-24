International

Robert F Kennedy Jr Withdraws From US Presidential Election Race

Robert F Kennedy Jr Kennedy, an environmental lawyer and member of a prominent Democratic family suggested that his continued presence in the Presidential race could divide support for former President Donald Trump.

Robert F Kennedy Jr |
Robert F Kennedy Jr | Photo: AP
info_icon

Ahead of the upcoming US Presidential election, Robert F Kennedy Jr withdrew from the presidential race and declared his intention to support Republican nominee Donald Trump in the polls.

Kennedy as per AP report said his internal polls had shown that his presence in the race would hurt Trump and help Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, though recent public polls don't provide a clear indication that he is having an outsize impact on support for either major-party candidate.

US President Joe Biden | - AP
Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation

BY Outlook Web Desk

Kennedy also cited free speech, the war in Ukraine and “a war on our children” as among the reasons he would try to remove his name from the ballot in battleground states.

“These are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now to throw my support to President Trump,” Kennedy was quoted as saying.

US President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden | - AP
US Presidential Election: Joe Biden’s Family Urges Him To Stay Against Donald Trump

BY Outlook Web Desk

Earlier, authorities had reportedly confirmed that Kennedy had submitted the necessary documentation to remove himself from the state's presidential ballot as well.

Kennedy in his address reportedly said, "I am suspending my campaign. I no longer believe that I have a realistic path to electoral victory."

Will Joe Biden Drop From The Presidential Race? Here's What Donald Trump Said - | Photo: AP
Will Joe Biden Drop From The Presidential Race? Here's What Donald Trump Said

BY Danita Yadav

He added, "I cannot in good conscience ask my staff and volunteers to keep working their long hours or ask my donors to keep giving when I cannot honestly tell them

Kennedy, an environmental lawyer, anti-vaccine activist, and member of a prominent Democratic family suggested that his continued presence in the Presidential race could divide support for former President Trump, who is engaged in a close battle with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris as the November 5 election approaches.

Kennedy, who entered the race in April 2023 to challenge President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination, initially garnered significant interest from voters dissatisfied with both the aging Biden and the legally troubled Trump. He then decided to run as an independent.

During the February 2024 Super Bowl, Kennedy aired a high-profile advertisement that referenced his father, US Senator Robert F Kennedy, and uncle, US President John F. Kennedy, which drew strong criticism from many members of his well-known family, who denounced his campaign.

At one point, both the Biden and Trump campaigns appeared concerned that Kennedy might attract sufficient support to influence the election's outcome.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: BAN Cross 400; Mushfiqur Brings Up Century Against PAK In Rawalpindi
  2. Shikhar Dhawan Retires: From Mohali Magic To Galle's Sandstorm - Listing Gabbar's 5 Best Knocks Across All Formats
  3. ENG Vs SL 1st Test Day 3: England March Towards Victory After Jamie Smith's Maiden Test Ton - In Pics
  4. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: Ian Bell Lauds 'World Class' Jamie Smith After Maiden England Test Century
  5. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test: Visitors Fightback Against Pakistan On Day 3 - In Pics
Football News
  1. PSG 6-0 Montpellier: Bradley Barcola Ready To Replicate Difference Maker Mbappe At Paris Saint-Germain
  2. Football Transfers: Sergi Roberto Completes Como Move After Barcelona Exit
  3. Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Leeds United: Aaronson, James Seal Visitors First Win Of The Season
  4. Gladbach 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen: Wirtz Late Show Secures Winning Start For Champions
  5. PSG 6-0 Montpellier: Who Needs Mbappe? Barcola Stars For Paris Saint-Germain In Ligue 1 - Data Debrief
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Coco Gauff And Billi Jean King Amid Kids Ahead Of Start Of Tournament - In Pics
  2. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Fired Two Members Of His Staff Over His Positive Steroid Tests In March
  3. US Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Withdraws From Flushing Meadows With Shoulder Injury
  4. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  5. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Were Assaulted For 15 Days, Says Report
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: CBI Begins Polygraph Test Of Accused Sanjay Roy And 6 Others
  3. Kolkata Hospital Case: CCTV Footage Shows Accused Sanjay Roy With Earphones At Crime Scene
  4. NEET PG Results 2024: NBEMS Declares Scores | Direct Link Inside
  5. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
  2. Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media
  3. Watch: Logan Paul Addresses Viral Controversy Over Old Dog Video: 'I Would NEVER'
  4. Krispy Kreme Scores Big With New Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut Collection – Enjoy Free Delivery August 23-25!
  5. Dunkin' Announces Fall Menu 2024 Release Date | Here's What To Expect From Their 'Very Demure' Pumpkin Spice Offerings
World News
  1. The Fight For Bangladesh's 'Second Independence': A First Person View
  2. The Art And The Artists In Bangladesh Protests  
  3. Muhammad Yunus Faces A Monumental Task In Bangladesh
  4. Bangladesh Diary: The Best Of Times And The Worst Of Times
  5. 'After Many Wars, Dawn Arrives Like A Consolation': Poem By Imtiaz Mahmud
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Were Assaulted For 15 Days, Says Report