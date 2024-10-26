International

Readers Cancel Subscription, Editors Resign From The Washington Post | Here’s Why

he Washington Post on Friday announced that it will not be endorsing any candidate in the future, including the 2024 US Presidential Elections.

kamala harris donald trump us elections 2024
Polls Show Strong Lead For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump In Race To The White House | Photo: AP
info_icon

The Washington Post has fallen under intense scrutiny after it decided to forgo endorsing a candidate in the upcoming US presidential election. This decision has resulted in the end of the paper's long-standing practice of making endorsements, which dates back to 1976 when it supported former President Jimmy Carter.

"The Washington Post will not be making an endorsement of a presidential candidate in this election. Nor in any future presidential election. We are returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates," publisher William Lewis announced in a note published on the newspaper's website.

Backlash and subscription cancellations

The move, which is the first in 36 years, has triggered a wave of backlash from the audience. Over 2000 readers, including high-profile figures, have canceled their subscriptions to the Washington Post within 24 hours of the announcement. 

Stephen King, the acclaimed author known for his critical stance on Donald Trump, tweeted, "After 5 years, I have canceled my subscription to the Washington Post."

Filmmaker Paul Feig wrote, "Great, another billionaire protecting his own self-interest instead of the country's. Nice knowing you, @washingtonpost. Subscription canceled." 

Similarly, actor George Takei urged consumers to boycott Amazon, owned by The Post's billionaire owner, Jeff Bezos, as a form of protest.

Editors resign from the Washington Post

The controversy following the endorsement decision has led to resignations from several editors, including Robert Kagan, an opinion editor-at-large at the Washington Post. Kagan expressed his frustration, stating, "This is obviously an effort by Jeff Bezos to curry favor with Donald Trump in anticipation of his possible victory." Former executive editor Martin Baron criticized the move as a demonstration of "disturbing spinelessness at an institution famed for courage."

The Washington Post Guild which represents its journalists, voiced concerns about corporate influence on editorial decisions. "We are already seeing cancellations from once loyal readers," the Guild stated. This sentiment was echoed by former Clinton aide Keith Boykin, who lamented the paper's "abdication of duty to endorse a candidate in the most consequential election."

The Washington Post’s decision to abstain from endorsements aligns with The Los Angeles Times, which also recently opted not to endorse a candidate, leading to resignations among its editorial staff.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group C Day 1: Karnataka Spinners Bundle Out Bihar For 143 Runs
  2. Ranji Trophy, Group A Round 3 Day 1: Mumbai Post 248/6 Against Tripura; Baroda Skittle Odisha For 193
  3. Ranji Trophy Group B Round 3 Day 1: Yash Rathod's Ton Powers Vidarbha To 326 Against Uttarakhand
  4. PAK Vs ENG: Ben Stokes Declares 'No Complaints' After Test Series Loss On Pakistan's 'Favourable' Pitch
  5. Updated World Test Championship Standings: Where Teams Stand In Final Race After India's Loss
Football News
  1. Mohammedan Sporting 0-4 Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Nawabs's Goal Mania - 3 In 15 Minutes And More
  2. NorthEast United Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Highlights: Ajaraie And Gogoi Deliver Braces As Highlanders Defeat 10-Man Visitors; NEU 5-0 JFC
  3. NEUFC 5-0 JFC, ISL 2024-25: Ajaraie And Gogoi Net Braces As Highlanders Beat Rusty Men Of Steel
  4. East Bengal FC 2-2 Paro FC, AFC Challenge League: Diamantakos Salvages Draw For Red & Gold Brigade
  5. UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Playoffs: Sweden And Czechia Dominate With Impressive Wins
Tennis News
  1. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  2. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  3. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  4. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  5. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RG Kar Case: Agitating Doctors Hold Mass Convention To Strategise Next Move
  2. Day In Pics: October 26, 2024
  3. Hoax Bomb Threats: Govt Issues Advisory To Social Media Platforms To Remove Misinformation
  4. Delhi Pollution: Minister Rai Holds These 2 States Responsible For Worsening Air Quality
  5. Baba Siddique Murder Case: Police Arrest 15th Accused, 9 Appeared Before Court | Latest
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. From Saudi Arabia To United States: World Reacts To Israel’s Strikes On Iran
  2. Readers Cancel Subscription, Editors Resign From The Washington Post | Here’s Why
  3. Iran: Attack On Police Convoy In Restive Southeastern Province Kills 10 Officers
  4. In Photos:  Tropical Storm Trami Batters The Philippines
  5. Death, Displacement, Starvation: What Is Happening In North Gaza?
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs