Readers Cancel Subscription, Editors Resign From The Washington Post | Here’s Why

The Washington Post has fallen under intense scrutiny after it decided to forgo endorsing a candidate in the upcoming US presidential election. This decision has resulted in the end of the paper's long-standing practice of making endorsements, which dates back to 1976 when it supported former President Jimmy Carter.
"The Washington Post will not be making an endorsement of a presidential candidate in this election. Nor in any future presidential election. We are returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates," publisher William Lewis announced in a note published on the newspaper's website.
Backlash and subscription cancellations
The move, which is the first in 36 years, has triggered a wave of backlash from the audience. Over 2000 readers, including high-profile figures, have canceled their subscriptions to the Washington Post within 24 hours of the announcement.
Stephen King, the acclaimed author known for his critical stance on Donald Trump, tweeted, "After 5 years, I have canceled my subscription to the Washington Post."
Filmmaker Paul Feig wrote, "Great, another billionaire protecting his own self-interest instead of the country's. Nice knowing you, @washingtonpost. Subscription canceled."
Similarly, actor George Takei urged consumers to boycott Amazon, owned by The Post's billionaire owner, Jeff Bezos, as a form of protest.
Editors resign from the Washington Post
The controversy following the endorsement decision has led to resignations from several editors, including Robert Kagan, an opinion editor-at-large at the Washington Post. Kagan expressed his frustration, stating, "This is obviously an effort by Jeff Bezos to curry favor with Donald Trump in anticipation of his possible victory." Former executive editor Martin Baron criticized the move as a demonstration of "disturbing spinelessness at an institution famed for courage."
The Washington Post Guild which represents its journalists, voiced concerns about corporate influence on editorial decisions. "We are already seeing cancellations from once loyal readers," the Guild stated. This sentiment was echoed by former Clinton aide Keith Boykin, who lamented the paper's "abdication of duty to endorse a candidate in the most consequential election."
The Washington Post’s decision to abstain from endorsements aligns with The Los Angeles Times, which also recently opted not to endorse a candidate, leading to resignations among its editorial staff.