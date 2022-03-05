Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Putin Forewarns 3rd Parties Against Creating No Fly Zone Over Ukraine

As Russian forces batter strategic locations in Ukraine, Zelenskyy has lashed out at NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over his country, warning that “all the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you.”

A mother embraces her daughter at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland after fleeing Ukraine. AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 8:37 pm

As, Russia's invasion of Ukraine reaches its 10th day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as “participation in the armed conflict.”


Speaking at a meeting with female pilots on Saturday, Putin said Russia would view “any move in this direction” as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members.”


“That very second, we will view them as participants of the military conflict, and it would not matter what members they are,” the Russian president said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pushed NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his country, warning that “all the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you” as Russian forces were battering strategic locations in Ukraine.


NATO has said a no-fly zone, which would bar all unauthorised aircraft from flying over Ukraine, could provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear-armed Russia.

( With AP Inputs)


 

