International

Philippines Braces For Another Typhoon; 5th Major Storm To Hit In 3 Weeks

Typhoon Usagi sustained winds of up to 185 kilometers (115 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 230 kph (143 mph) and was forecast to strengthen further before slamming Thursday afternoon into the coast of Cagayan province at the northern tip of Luzon, the country's most populous agricultural region.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Another typhoon to hit Philippines
Another typhoon to hit Philippines Photo: AP
info_icon

The fifth major storm in three weeks approached the Philippines on Thursday, prompting more largescale evacuations and a United Nations request for emergency funds to help the government ease the plight of hard-hit villagers.

Typhoon Usagi had sustained winds of up to 185 kilometers (115 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 230 kph (143 mph) and was forecast to strengthen further before slamming Thursday afternoon into the coast of Cagayan province at the northern tip of Luzon, the country's most populous agricultural region.

Another storm was brewing in the Pacific and may hit the northern Philippines this weekend, according to forecasters.

The country's weather agency warned of life-threatening tidal surges of up to three meters (nearly 10 feet) in coastal areas of Cagayan and seven other nearby provinces and clusters of islands, and urged all ships to remain in port or immediately take shelter.

Typhoon Toraji blew away from the northern Philippines just two days ago after unleashing floods, knocking down power lines and forcing more than 42,000 people to evacuate their homes.

The government has struggled to deal with the impact of the last four major storms, which left at least 160 people dead, displaced millions and devastated farmland and infrastructure, mostly in the northern Luzon region.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration has spent more than 1 billion pesos ($17 million) for food and other aid for hundreds of thousands of storm victims, Welfare Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, who oversees disaster-response efforts, sought the help of neighboring countries, including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei, in providing additional aircraft to transport food, water and other aid to villages isolated by the storms. The United States, Manila's longtime treaty ally, deployed cargo aircraft with food and other assistance.

The U.N. Humanitarian Country Team in the Philippines said it was raising $32.9 million to help the government provide assistance to about 210,000 people in critical need of aid and protection, especially women, children and people with disabilities, in the next three months.

“The Philippines is facing an exceptionally challenging tropical cyclone season, with successive cyclones reaching unprecedented locations and scales,” the U.N. team in said in its emergency plan. “Local authorities, who are often impacted themselves, are overwhelmed as they simultaneously respond to the crisis and coordinate rescue efforts for affected families.”

The Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year. It is often hit by earthquakes and has more than a dozen active volcanoes, making it one of the world's most disaster-prone countries.

In 2013, Typhoon Haiyan, one of the strongest recorded tropical cyclones, left more than 7,300 people dead or missing, flattened entire villages and caused ships to run aground and smash into houses in the central Philippines.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. AUS Vs PAK, 1st T20I LIVE Scores: Toss Delayed Due To Lightning
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE, Round 5 Day 2: Shami Bags Four On Return; Goa Take Massive Lead Vs Arunachal
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: New Training Kit Unveiled As India Begin Practice In Perth - In Pics
  4. IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Gave Me An Opportunity To Bat At No 3 So Repaid His Faith, Says Tilak Varma
  5. Mohammed Shami: Star Pacer Announces His Return With A Wicket In Ranji Trophy For Bengal
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: FRA's Deschamps Is 'Fed Up' With Questions About Mbappe's Absence
  2. Celtic 1-2 Chelsea, Women's Champions League: Blues Fight Back To Beat Brave Hoops In UWCL
  3. UEFA Women's Champions League: Real Madrid Hit Twente For Seven, Five-star Wolfsburg Also Win Big
  4. Women's Super League Matchday 8 Predictions: Chelsea Boss Sonia Bompastor Backed To Break Record
  5. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Tennis News
  1. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  3. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
Hockey News
  1. South Korea 1-0 Malaysia LIVE Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Eunbi Cheon Gives KOR Lead, MAS Struggle
  2. Japan Vs China Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 JPN-W v CHN-W Match
  3. South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 KOR-W v MAL-W Match
  4. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 IND-W v THA-W Match
  5. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 14, 2024
  2. Tamil Nadu Doctors Declare Indefinite Strike After Chennai Stabbing Incident | What We Know
  3. As Delhi Chokes For Breath, COP29 Urges SLCP Reduction | Details
  4. India Calls For Cross-Border Collaboration With Pakistan, Bangladesh To Tackle Transboundary Pollution
  5. 'SC Parked Bulldozer In Garage Forever': Opposition Hails Top Court Verdict
Entertainment News
  1. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  2. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  3. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  4. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  5. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
US News
  1. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  2. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  3. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  4. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  5. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
World News
  1. Russia Defence Official Visits China As Two Nations Work To Establish Closer Ties
  2. Philippines Braces For Another Typhoon; 5th Major Storm To Hit In 3 Weeks
  3. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  4. Pakistan: Pak Army Kills 'High-Value Target', 11 Other Terrorists In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan
  5. Sri Lanka Parliamentary Elections First Major Test For Anura Kumara Dissanayake And Party
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy LIVE, Round 5 Day 2: Shami Bags Four On Return; Goa Take Massive Lead Vs Arunachal