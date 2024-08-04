Pakistani Man Who Participated In Protests Linked To Nijjar Killing, Set On Fire In Canada

A Pakistani-Canadian businessman named Rahat Rao was set on fire by an unidentified man on Friday in Canada’s Surrey city, British Columbia. The attacker has been described as aged 24 or 25, and the Canadian Police has released a photo of him.
Rao was hospitalized and is in critical condition.
Rao was involved in protests following the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
According to India Today report, Rao is not connected to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
Reportedly, Rao became a known face there and took part in many protests after the death of Nijjar last June when the latter was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey.
Nijjar was listed as one of 40 'designated terrorists by the Indian government. His death led to a serious diplomatic conflict between India and Canada.
Last September, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested that Indian government agents might have been involved in the killing. India strongly denied these claims, calling them "absurd" and "motivated." The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the case.