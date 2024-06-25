International

'Not A Great Canadian': Indian-Origin MP Slams Canada's Moment Of Silence For Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Apart from the parliament's moment of silence, Arya also slammed conspiracy theories promoted by Khalistan extremists which claim that the 1985 Kanishka bombing was planned by the Indian government.

Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya has condemned the government's decision to observe a moment of silence for Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18. The Liberal Party MP slammed the Canadian government's decision and stated that it was inappropriate to honour Nijjar.

As per the Globe and Mail, the Canadian MP stated that the parliament usually observes a minute of silence to honour great Canadians who have served the country for the majority of their lives. Based on this criteria, Nijjar did not fit into it at all.

Canadian Parliament's 'moment of silence' (Left); Air India Memorial at Stanley Park's Ceperley Playground area (right) - X
"Nijjar is not one of those people. That the 'credible allegations' that he was killed by a foreign government were considered good enough to elevate him to the ranks of the most respected Canadians is false," Arya added further.

The Liberal MP also pointed to an investigative report by the Canadian daily The Globe and Mail which looked into Nijjar's role in Khalistan extremism, entry into the country with a false passport and much more.

Arya further condemned the government and stated that such honours should be reserved for Canadians who have done the nation proud and served the country.

Apart from the parliament's moment of silence, Arya also slammed conspiracy theories promoted by Khalistan extremists which claim that the 1985 Kanishka bombing was planned by the Indian government.

On June 18, 2024, the Canadian Parliament observed a minute-long silence over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Nijjar, who was designated as a terrorist by the Indian government in 2020, was gunned down in the parking lot of a gurudwara in Surrey, British Columbia.

In September 2023, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that the government had "credible allegations" which linked the Indian government to the killing of Nijjar.

India has refuted these claims and urged Canada to provide proof for these allegations. Since Trudeau's explosive allegations, relations between the two commonwealth countries took a turn for the worst.

