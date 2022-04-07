Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Pakistan Supreme Court Resumes Hearing Case Of Dismissal Of Trust Vote Against Imran Khan

Pakistan's Supreme Court has sought the minutes of the National Security Council meeting to know more about the alleged "foreign conspiracy".

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 11:24 am

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday resumed the crucial hearing on the dismissal of a no-confidence vote against embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan through a controversial ruling by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly and the subsequent dissolution of Parliament by the president.

The apex court on Wednesday sought the minutes of the National Security Council meeting to know more about the alleged "foreign conspiracy" as it delayed its verdict on whether Prime Minister Khan had violated the Constitution by dissolving Parliament rather than face a no-confidence vote.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Sunday ruled that the no-confidence motion was linked with the "foreign conspiracy" to topple the government and hence was not maintainable. Minutes later, President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Khan.

During the third day of the hearing on Wednesday, Babar Awan appeared for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and Ali Zafar represented President Alvi.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who is heading a five-member bench comprising Justices Ijazul Ahsan, Mohammad Ali Mazhar, Munib Akhtar and Jamal Khan Mandokhail, asked Awan about the minutes of the recent meeting of the National Security Council which had discussed a letter purportedly showing evidence of the "foreign conspiracy" to oust the PTI-led government.

Pressure is mounting on the court to conclude the hearing at the earliest and give an order to determine the fate of ruling by the deputy speaker and the subsequent events including the dissolution of the assembly. 

Naeem Bokhari, counsel of deputy speaker Qasim Suri, and Attorney General Khaled Javed Khan, representing the government, are the main lawyers who would present their views on the case on Thursday.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the chief justice repeatedly reminded the lawyers to conclude their arguments at the earliest to let the bench issue an order.

However, since the process was not completed, the court adjourned the case till Thursday.

The outcome will not only decide the fate of no-confidence but also the dissolution of the National Assembly and the upcoming elections.

If Khan gets a favourable ruling, elections will take place within 90 days. If the court rules against the deputy speaker, Parliament will reconvene and hold the no-confidence vote against Khan, experts said.

Chief Justice Bandial said on Monday the court would issue a "reasonable order" on the issue that has led to a political and constitutional crisis in the country.

President Alvi, the Supreme Court Bar Association and all political parties have been made respondents in the case.

The decision of the court would determine the legality of the presidential order to dissolve the National Assembly. 

