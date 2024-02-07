Pakistan: Jailed Imran Khan Asks Supporters To Wait Outside Polling Booths After Casting Their Votes

The ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who is languishing in jail on Wednesday urged his supporters to wait outside polling booths after casting their votes, as the crisis-hit country is scheduled to go for polls tomorrow.
Imran Khan who emerged victorious in the country’s last election has been garnering headlines despite an economic crisis and other woes threatening the nuclear-armed country.
It is being apprehended that any large-scale gathering of Imran Khan's supporters near election booths could raise tensions with the opposition political parties.
Imran Khan’s supporters have been alleging that the military-backed crackdown has been launched on their party due to which their campaigning got restricted. Pakistan
Advertisement
Army has denied any interference in the election process.
"Encourage the maximum number of people to vote, wait at the polling station...and then stay peacefully outside the Returning Officer's office until the final results are announced," said Imran Khan on X.
Advertisement
Political campaigning ends in Pakistan:
The political parties wrapped up their campaigns late on Tuesday. The campaigning was wrapped ahead of the quiet period mandated by Pakistani electoral rules that prevent political campaigning the day before the election, Reuters reported.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif led a huge rally in the eastern city of Kasur, with his brother Shehbaz Sharif, who is running in that constituency.
Advertisement
Amidst a sea of tens of thousands of supporters waving green party flags, Sharif called on the country's huge youth population to support his party and took aim at
Khan who has previously attracted support from young voters in the area.
Advertisement
"Don't fall for him," Sharif was quoted as saying.
Supporters of the rival Pakistan People's Party also gathered in the southern city of Larkana led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who could play king-maker if no one party receives enough parliamentary seats to form a government outright.
The former foreign minister and son of assassinated prime minister Benazir Bhutto criticised opponents, including Sharif, for what he described as compromising the country's security and economy during their tenures.