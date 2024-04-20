International

Pakistan: Imran Khan Says His Wife Bushra Bibi Given Food Laced With ‘Toilet Cleaner’ Inside Jail

Pakistan: Bushra Bibi, 49, was recently convicted in a corruption case as well as in the case of her alleged illegal marriage with Imran Khan, 71, and is currently held in detention at their Bani Gala residence in the suburbs of Islamabad.

AP
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan | Photo: AP
The ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has alleged his wife Bushra Bibi, was given food laced with "toilet cleaner" inside the jail. He also claimed Bibi’s health deteriorated as she was battling a stomach infection daily after consuming "poisoned food".

Bibi, 49, was recently convicted in a corruption case as well as in the case of her alleged illegal marriage with Imran Khan, 71, and is currently held in detention at their Bani Gala residence in the suburbs of Islamabad.

Imran Khan, who is also the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) made the allegations during a hearing of a corruption case in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, reports said.

Imran Khan, a former cricketer, said Shaukat Khanum Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr Asim Yousaf had recommended conducting Bushra Bibi's tests at Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad.

He alleged that jail authorities were adamant about conducting the tests at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital, The Express Tribune reported.

Reports said during the hearing, the judge asked Imran Khan to avoid holding press conferences while in custody. In response, the former prime minister contended that he engages with journalists regularly as his statements are misquoted.

Imran Khan, who has been convicted in several cases, requested that he should be allowed a 10-minute interaction with the media after the hearings.

On April 17, Imran Khan alleged that Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir was directly responsible for the imprisonment of Bushra Bibi. He also threatened General Munir if anything happened to his wife.

"If anything happens to my wife, I will not leave Asim Munir, I will not leave Asim Munir as long as I am alive. I will expose his unconstitutional and illegal steps," Khan was quoted as saying.

