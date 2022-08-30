The Imran Khan Phenomena: What Explains His Massive Popularity?

Since being ousted from office former prime minister Imran Khan, leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e- Insaf Party (PTI) has stirred up quite the perfect storm in the country. He is now Pakistan’s most popular leader. Pakistan’s Democratic Front government headed by Shehbaz Sharif is floundering in the face of Khan’s rising popularity and veering from slapping ludicrous terror charges on him to banning the telecast of his public meetings, but much more serious are questions raised on foreign funding of his elections. Neither the political establishment nor his army knows just how best to contain Khan.

Imran Khan has taken on Pakistan’s powerful military leadership in public meetings, poked fun at the army’s claim to remain neutral, and generally hit out at all those opposed to him. Imran Khan railing at his former benefactors is not surprising but his views are resonating among large sections of ordinary Pakistanis. It is common knowledge that Imran Khan was propped up by the army to get rid of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Without the army leadership's help, he would perhaps still be struggling.

But Imran Khan has shown remarkable resilience in his fight back, not just against the opposition political parties who have got together to oust him, but against the men in khaki. Khan’s popularity has skyrocketed since he lost the vote of confidence in the National Assembly in April. After being removed from office his party swept the Punjab by-elections in July and was able to throw out the PML(N). Punjab is the stronghold and home base of the Nawaz Sharif family. Yet even in Punjab Khan’s popularity remains intact.

What explains Imran Khan’s popularity?

For one, though Imran Khan had developed into an astute political leader and become an almost messiah-like figure among his supporters, he is not regarded as a traditional politician. He remains Pakistan’s most popular sporting idol and for a cricket-crazy Pakistan bringing home the 1992 World Cup was the icing on the cake. Though Khan has been in politics since forming the PTI in 1996, he is not regarded as part of the corrupt Pakistani political clique made up of the Bhutto-Zardaris and the Sharif brothers and the old landed elite of Pakistan. Yet there are also serious allegations of unaccounted foreign money pouring in for the PTI and Imran Khan. However, even if the case is proven it will make little difference to IK’s image as such allegations are brushed off by his loyal supporters as the machinations of his political opponents. To many in Pakistan, Imran Khan is the knight in shining armour restoring Pakistan’s image in the world.

"PTI is not exactly a political party which evolved naturally over time, but rather a messiah-centered personality cult… core supporters are more ideological, having been successfully tutored in Pakistani textbook nationalism and are enthralled by Imran who, in their opinion, is the embodiment of patriotism and religious devotion. Personality cults by nature are immune to negative news (even if they are completely true) and in fact, are likely to interpret these as false accusations and conspiracies,’’ writes Raza Habib Raja columnist of the Express Tribune.

Unfortunately, political and religious polarisation seems to be the hallmark of today’s politics, whether in the US, India or Pakistan.

Ousted Pakistan PM and former cricketer Imran Khan | Credit: Getty Images Getty Images

People tend to take every word spoken by their leaders as the gospel truth. Imran Khan can say the most preposterous things but his supporters swallow them hook line and sinker. It is like Donald Trump’s supporters who are convinced that Donald Trump won the last presidential elections and the Democrats cheated and declared Joe Biden the winner.

The same applies to PTI supporters. `` Imran Khan managed to build political momentum around the so-called foreign conspiracy, which according to his narrative, was hatched by the US government in collusion with the opposition parties, to oust him from the office of the Prime Minister. His fan base believes his words despite an opposite verdict from the country’s security agencies who investigated Khan’s claims. Foreign conspiracy remains his most popular slogan gaining him more public support,” says Sitara Noor, an independent political and security analyst from Pakistan.

Khan repeats this narrative over and over again, much like Trump does. So he was ousted because of his attempts at carving an independent foreign policy for Pakistan, but the establishment with the help of the corrupt political parties have together thrown him out. The PTI leader has cleverly also played into anti-American sentiments which are widespread in Pakistan among large sections of the common people. People still remember how US President Joe Biden refused to call Pakistan’s PM after taking office. That was a sore point for Imran Khan, who had waited patiently for a call from Biden. Similarly in India. Prime Minister Modi can do no wrong according to the vast majority of people in the country.

Analysts in Pakistan say that the hold of the old feudal and political aristocracy in Pakistan is gradually fading. This is being replaced by the new middle class that is slowly emerging in both rural and urban centers in Pakistan. The new middle class has contempt for the old politicians and their corrupt ways . They look up to Imran Khan as the symbol of the new Pakistan.

"Part of Khan’s support base comprises of the disgruntled populace who has lost faith in the political process. Due to his charismatic personality and his cricket legacy, Khan has managed to engage the otherwise indifferent silent majority of the country, who traditionally did not become part of the political process. They are even willing to let go of his shortfalls as a political leader in his first term and still believe in his promise of change and are willing to give him a second chance,’’ says Sitara Noor. "PTI’s effective use of social media is a driving force in engaging the youth of Pakistan which is almost 65% of the total population. The disgruntled youth with a lack of opportunities for growth and future developments is more prone to get influenced by the promise of change and a stance against status quo politics," Noor adds.

Columnist Zeeshan Ahmad, writing in Express Tribune agrees with Noor: "The rise of the PTI has been down to the mobilization of a disillusioned class of Pakistani citizens, many of who represent the middle-class urban youth.” He believes that Khan’s popularity has developed independently of the army. Imran and the PTI represent a new political reality, he writes.

Pakistan’s coalition government is finding it more and more difficult to deal with Imran Khan. It is thrashing around trying to ensure he does not return. The speculation is that the allegations of foreign funding may be a serious setback for the PTI. A total of 13 hidden foreign accounts were identified. Moreover, Imran Khan submitted a false declaration before the 2018 elections saying he had received no money from abroad. Some of the money came from US, UK, UAE and Australia. According to reports, 34 transactions were identified by the investigating team. However, none of this would make a dent to his public support base. If elections are held Khan will win even if he is indicted. But he could be disqualified and prevented from taking part in elections like Nawaz Sharif. The legal and judicial system was used to disqualify Sharif for life on flimsy charges of non-declaration of some of his assets. This was said to go against Article 62 of Pakistan’s Constitution which rules that a person cannot take part in either provincial or national elections if he is not truthful and honest, ‘Sadiq and Ameen,’ both these terms can be interpreted in any way the judge would like to. In the case of Sharif, the legal system backed the military authorities that wanted Sharif out of the way.

So the buzz is that the judiciary could ensure that Khan does not take part in future national elections. Whether that will actually happen will be known in the coming months. However no one can say what will happen in the next few months. As of now, Imran Khan has won a resounding victory in the first round of jostling with the opposition.