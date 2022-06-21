Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Pakistan: Decapitated Unborn Baby Left Inside Mother's Womb, Probe Ordered

When the woman faced a life-threatening situation, she was rushed to a nearby hospital where there were no facilities to treat her. Eventually, her family brought her to the LUMHS where the rest of the body of the newborn was taken out of the mother's womb, saving her life.

Pakistan: Decapitated Unborn Baby Left Inside Mother's Womb, Probe Ordered
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 11:46 am

In a case of gross medical negligence, inexperienced staff of a rural health centre in Pakistan’s Sindh province decapitated an unborn baby inside the mother’s womb during delivery, leaving the 32-year-old Hindu woman in a life-threatening situation.

The tragedy prompted the Sindh government to form a medical inquiry board to probe the incident and trace the culprits.

“The Bheel Hindu woman, who belongs to a far-flung village in Tharparkar district, had first gone to a Rural Health Centre (RHC) in her area but with no female gynaecologist available, the inexperienced staff caused her immense trauma,” said Professor Raheel Sikander, who heads the gynaecology unit of the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) in Jamshoro.

He said that the RHC staff cut off the newborn baby's head in the mother’s womb and left it inside her in a botched-up surgery conducted on Sunday.

Related stories

B Praak, Wife Meera's Newborn Dies At Time Of Birth

Newborn, Found Alive After Being Buried, Dies At Srinagar Hospital

877 Newborns, 61 Mothers Died As Women Refused Hospital Delivery During Covid Pandemic: Meghalaya Govt To NHRC

When the woman faced a life-threatening situation, she was rushed to a nearby hospital in Mithi where there were no facilities to treat her. Eventually, her family brought her to the LUMHS where the rest of the body of the newborn was taken out of the mother's womb, saving her life, he said.

Sikandar said the baby’s head was entrapped inside and the mother’s uterus had been ruptured and they had to open up her abdomen surgically and take out the head to save her life.

The horrifying blunder prompted the Director-General of Sindh Health Services Dr Juman Bahoto to order separate inquiries into the case.

He said the inquiry committees will find out what happened, especially the absence of a gynaecologist and female staffers at the RHC in Chachro.

The inquiry committees will also look into reports that the woman had to undergo the trauma of having her video taken while lying on a stretcher.

“Apparently, some members of the staff took her photos on a mobile phone in the gynaecology ward and shared those pictures with different WhatsApp groups,” Juman added. 

Tags

International Pakistan Decapitated Baby Mother's Womb Delivery Probe Rural Health Centre (RHC)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'The Grammar Of Anarchy'

'The Grammar Of Anarchy'

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 