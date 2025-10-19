Pakistan And Afghanistan Agree To Immediate Ceasefire During Talks

Pakistan and Afghanistan have committed to an immediate halt in hostilities during mediated talks in Doha, ending days of fierce fighting.
Qatar and Turkey played key roles in facilitating the discussions, with both sides agreeing to establish ongoing communication channels for conflict resolution.
The deal aims to address root causes like border security and militancy, fostering long-term peace in the volatile region.
Pakistan and Afghanistan have reached an agreement on an immediate ceasefire during high-level talks held in Doha. The negotiations, facilitated by Qatar and Turkey, followed intense cross-border fighting that escalated over the past week, resulting in significant casualties on both sides.
According to NDTV, Qatar's foreign ministry announced the breakthrough early Sunday, stating that both nations not only committed to halting hostilities but also agreed to set up a permanent bilateral mechanism to address ongoing issues like militancy and border security. This comes amid accusations from each side of responding to aggression from the other, with recent airstrikes and ground clashes highlighting deep-seated tensions.
The ceasefire is viewed as a diplomatic success for Pakistan and a potential turning point for Afghanistan's Taliban-led government, which has faced international isolation since 2021. Officials from both countries expressed optimism about future cooperation to ensure peace and prevent recurrence of violence.