International

Oman Oil Tanker Capsize: INS Teg Rescues 8 Indians, 1 Sri Lankan; Search Operation For The Rest Underway

The Navy has also deployed its maritime surveillance aircraft P-8I to carry out search and rescue missions. It has been reported that the tanker capsized 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah in the Wilayat of Duqm following which a search and rescue operation was activated.

Representational Image
Representational Image | Photo: X/@NewsIADN
info_icon

The Indian Navy warship INS Teg rescued eight Indians and one Sri Lankan from the MT Falcon Prestige following the capsizing of the vessel off the Oman coast on Monday. As per reports, the vessel had a total of 25 crew members including 13 were Indians. The search and rescue operations to find the remaining crew members are still underway.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the Indian Navy has also deployed its maritime surveillance aircraft P-8I to carry out search and rescue missions.

Worker went missing in Amayizhanjan canal in Kerala - PTI
Kerala: Indian Navy Team To Search For Missing Sanitation Worker In Amayizhanchan Canal; Authorities Begin Blame Game

BY PTI

According to Oman's maritime authority, all the thirteen Indians were among the 16-member crew of a Comoros-flagged oil tanker that went missing after it capsized off the coast of Oman.

It has been reported that the tanker capsized 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah in the Wilayat of Duqm following which a search and rescue operation was activated.

Jagwant Singh - Founder and MD, Sans Softwares - null
The Indian Navy Has Introduced A New Helpline Supported By SAN Softwares, Providing Assistance To Navy Personnel And Veterans

BY Manish Saini

"The Indian warship was carrying out operational turnaround in the area from where it was directed on Monday (July 15) to carry out search and rescue missions. The warship had located the capsizing oil tanker on Tuesday (July 16) morning," the Defence Ministry told, as per media reports.

In a social media post, it said a “Comoros-flagged oil tanker capsized” 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah, near the port town of Duqm on Monday. The crew includes 13 Indians and 3 Sri Lankans. The crew of the ship are still missing and the vessel was headed for the Yemeni port city of Aden

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win, H2H Records, Stats Preview
  2. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 5th T20I Live Score: New Zealand Women Bowl First At Lord's - Check Playing XIs
  3. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Meets Selection Committee To Discuss Squad - Report
  4. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For
  5. Matheesha Pathirana Believes It Is Too Soon To Analyse Difference Between IPL And LPL
Football News
  1. Who Will Be New England Coach? Eddie Howe Being Favourite No Shock To Ex-Winger Darren Anderton
  2. Luka Modric Signs One-year Contract Extension With Real Madrid
  3. Harry Kane Hails Gareth Southgate As 'One Of England's Greatest Ever Managers'
  4. Houssem Aouar Becomes Laurent Blanc's First Signing At Al-Ittihad
  5. Chelsea Women Sign Lucy Bronze On A Free Transfer After Barcelona Departure
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  2. Casper Ruud Stunned As Thiago Monteiro Advances To Swedish Open Quarter-Finals
  3. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  4. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round of 16
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET-UG 2024 Row: SC To Hear Case On July 18
  2. India News Updates: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Job Quota; Muharram Processions Taken Out Across States
  3. Maharashtra: Police Kill 12 Naxals In Encounter Near Chhattisgarh Border
  4. Karnataka: Private Jobs Quota Bill Put On Hold Hours After Approval
  5. Rajasthan BSTC Pre-DElEd Results 2024: Direct Link Here, How To Check Score | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Siddharth P Malhotra Reveals He Wanted To Cast An Established Star For 'Maharaj'; Here's Why He Chose Junaid Khan
  2. Emraan Hashmi Candidly Confesses To Feeling Envious Of Other Actors: Envy Engulfs Me All The Time
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Sai Ketan Rao Hurls Chair At Lovekesh Kataria Amidst Heated Argument
  4. Kubbra Sait Roped In For Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt Starrer 'Son Of Sardaar 2'? Here's What We Know
  5. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
US News
  1. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
  2. Democrats Aim To Nominate President In First Week Of August, As Some Push Biden To Quit The Race
  3. 'Brandon Cooper' Missing? Evansville Police Alert Public About Online Scam Involving Fake Reports Of Autistic Child
  4. Rising Seas Wipe Out Key Largo Tree Cactus, First U.S. Plant Extinction Linked To Climate Change
  5. Brain Implant Patient Finds Ease In Communication With OpenAI Technology
World News
  1. Oman Oil Tanker Capsize: INS Teg Rescues 8 Indians, 1 Sri Lankan; Search Operation For The Rest Underway
  2. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
  3. Democrats Aim To Nominate President In First Week Of August, As Some Push Biden To Quit The Race
  4. 'Brandon Cooper' Missing? Evansville Police Alert Public About Online Scam Involving Fake Reports Of Autistic Child
  5. Meet Sue Mi Terry, Ex-CIA Official Charged With Being A South Korean Agent, Admits To Shocking Details
Latest Stories
  1. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  2. JD Vance's 'Islamist Country' Remark Sparks Outrage In UK, Deputy PM Dismisses 'Fruity' Remark
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' To Be Pushed Further Due To Production Delays? Here's What We Know
  5. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  6. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  7. India News Updates: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Job Quota; Muharram Processions Taken Out Across States
  8. Sports News Today LIVE: Nadal-Ruud Into Swedish Open SFs; PT Usha 'Shocked' At IOA Criticism