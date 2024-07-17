Oman Oil Tanker Capsize: INS Teg Rescues 8 Indians, 1 Sri Lankan; Search Operation For The Rest Underway

The Indian Navy warship INS Teg rescued eight Indians and one Sri Lankan from the MT Falcon Prestige following the capsizing of the vessel off the Oman coast on Monday. As per reports, the vessel had a total of 25 crew members including 13 were Indians. The search and rescue operations to find the remaining crew members are still underway.
Taking cognisance of the incident, the Indian Navy has also deployed its maritime surveillance aircraft P-8I to carry out search and rescue missions.
According to Oman's maritime authority, all the thirteen Indians were among the 16-member crew of a Comoros-flagged oil tanker that went missing after it capsized off the coast of Oman.
It has been reported that the tanker capsized 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah in the Wilayat of Duqm following which a search and rescue operation was activated.
"The Indian warship was carrying out operational turnaround in the area from where it was directed on Monday (July 15) to carry out search and rescue missions. The warship had located the capsizing oil tanker on Tuesday (July 16) morning," the Defence Ministry told, as per media reports.
In a social media post, it said a “Comoros-flagged oil tanker capsized” 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah, near the port town of Duqm on Monday. The crew includes 13 Indians and 3 Sri Lankans. The crew of the ship are still missing and the vessel was headed for the Yemeni port city of Aden