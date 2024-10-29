North Korea Sends Foreign Minister To Russia Amid Reports Of Troop Deployment | Details

Amid the numerous reports of the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia, the Kim Jong Un-led country has sent its foreign minister to Moscow, marking another sign of the two allies deepening their military cooperation.
As reported by state-run agency KCNA, a delegation led by Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui left for Russia. The reason for this visit remained unspecified.
Based on this development, South Korea's top spy agency has stated that the North Korean troops are likely to fight at the frontlines of the Ukraine War.
This announcement of the North Korean official's visit also comes after the Pentagon in the US confirmed the presence of around 10,000 North Korean troops in Russia.
NATO has also made an official comment regarding this development, condemning it as a "significant escalation".
"The deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea is a threat to both the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic security. It undermines peace on the Korean Peninsula and fuels the Russian war against Ukraine," said NATO Secretary-General and former Dutch PM Mark Rutte.
All reports regarding the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia have been dismissed by Moscow and DPRK.
North Korean Troops Headed For The Frontline?
South Korea's National Intelligence Service told lawmakers on Tuesday that there is a possibility that some groups of North Korea's military personnel in Russia, including generals or other high-ranking officials, "may have already moved to frontline areas."
The spy agency added that the Russian military appears to be training North Korean troops on Russian military terminology.
This deeper cooperation between Russia and North Korea comes after visits between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. During the visits between the two leader, both Moscow and Pyonyang have vouched technological support to one another, especially in the field of technology ranging from space, nuclear and military.