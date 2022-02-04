Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

NEWSFLASH | Chinese President Xi Jinping Declares Beijing Olympics Open

Chinese President Xi Jinping declares the Beijing Olympics open, 1st time a city hosts both Winter and Summer Games. 

NEWSFLASH | Chinese President Xi Jinping Declares Beijing Olympics Open
Chinese President Xi Jinping AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 7:57 pm

Chinese President Xi Jinping declares the Beijing Olympics open, 1st time a city hosts both Winter and Summer Games. 

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

Tags

International Beijing Olympic 2022 Winter Olympics Xi Jinping China
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM International

1800-Year-Old Bhuddist Artefacts Found In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

1800-Year-Old Bhuddist Artefacts Found In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

Study Abroad: Why Do Indian Students Fall Prey To Plagiarism?

 South Sudan's Legacy Of Land Mines Hurts Recovery From War

Joe Biden Joins Pope, Imam, Urges 'Human Fraternity' To Fight The Pandemic Together

Bombing To End A War That Has Ended

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Dancers perform as an image is projected inside Olympic Stadium prior to the start of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics

Exile Tibetans shout slogans as they march towards Chinese embassy during a protest against Beijing Winter Olympic Games in New Delhi.

Tibetans Protest Against Beijing Winter Olympic Games

Idols of Goddess Saraswati kept in Kumartuli.

Idols Of Goddess Saraswati In Kumartuli Ahead Of Basant Panchami

Actress Alia Bhatt as Gangubai in a still from the 'Gangubai Kathiwadi' trailer.

In Pics: Here's A Look At Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Trailer