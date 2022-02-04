Chinese President Xi Jinping declares the Beijing Olympics open, 1st time a city hosts both Winter and Summer Games.
(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)
Chinese President Xi Jinping declares the Beijing Olympics open, 1st time a city hosts both Winter and Summer Games.
Why are some statues built and others defaced? Why does no one ever build the statue of a working class man? Why are female statues...
The statues mark a point of time; time removes them; the new statues represent some different ideology; common men and onlookers...
Politics of statues has got a whole new meaning in India
Dalits have crafted unique visual metaphors to assert their identity and mark their place in politics
Statue-building in post-colonial India has followed oppositional trajectories. While the State has tried to project Brahminical...
Chinese President Xi Jinping declares the Beijing Olympics open, 1st time a city hosts both Winter and Summer Games.
(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)