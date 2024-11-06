Netanyahu Fires Defence Minister Yoav Gallant Amid Wars On Gaza And Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday fired his popular defence minister, Yoav Gallant, in a surprise announcement that came as the country is waging wars in Gaza and Lebanon, where death tolls continue to rise.
Israel's Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, will assume the defence minister role. The move sparked protests across the country.
Netanyahu and Gallant have repeatedly been at odds over the war on Gaza. Gallant had advocated for a ceasefire deal to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza. His dismissal removes the main proponent of this agreement within the government.
The two leaders had also clashed over domestic political issues. However, Netanyahu had avoided firing his rival until now, possibly due to the world's attention being focused on the US presidential election.
In a statement, Netanyahu explained that he had "made many attempts" to bridge differences with Gallant, but they "kept widening" and became publicly known in an "unacceptable manner."
"Worse than that, they came to the knowledge of the enemy - our enemies enjoyed it and greatly benefited from it," Netanyahu added.
Gallant responded shortly after, posting on social media that the "security of Israel has been and will always be my lifelong mission."
In a televised address, he attributed his dismissal to disagreements over three key issues: ultra-Orthodox military service, the abandonment of hostages in Gaza, and the need for an official inquiry into Hamas' October 7 attack.
"There isn't and won't be forgiveness for abandoning the hostages," Gallant said. "This will be a 'mark of Cain' that the Israeli society bears, as well as those leading through this wrong path."
Israel's Channel 12 TV reported that Netanyahu's decision to sack Defence Minister Yoav Gallant was triggered by Gallant's move to send draft notices to thousands of young ultra-Orthodox men. The ultra-Orthodox lawmakers who provide critical support in Netanyahu’s coalition have opposed the sweeping measures.
Netanyahu first sought to fire Gallant last year, over his opposition to proposed judicial reforms, which led to mass nationwide demonstrations. Demonstrations erupted in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Protestors outside Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem shouted “shame!” In Tel Aviv, protesters blocked a main highway while families of hostages chanted “Bibi is a traitor,” using the prime minister’s nickname.
Gallant had repeatedly clashed with Netanyahu over Gaza policy. In August, he criticised Netanyahu's goal of "absolute victory" in Gaza as "nonsense" during a closed-door Knesset committee meeting.
Netanyahu responded with an unusual press statement, accusing Gallant of adopting an "anti-Israel narrative."
Following the departure of centrist politicians from Netanyahu's government in June, Gallant emerged as a key voice of moderation within the administration.
In June, when relations between Netanyahu and President Biden appeared to fray after the Israeli prime minister accused the United States of withholding weapons, it was Gallant who visited Washington to reaffirm his commitment to a cease-fire agreement and to reiterate Israel’s appreciation of American support.
The move also comes as Netanyahu deals with police probes into a series of leaks from the Israeli military about its war on Gaza.