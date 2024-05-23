International

Nepali Woman Climber Sets Record As Fastest Female Climber Of Everest

Phunjo Lama from Gorkha climbed the top of the 8,848-metre peak at 6:23 am on Thursday, setting a new world record, and becoming the fastest woman climber on Mt. Everest, according to Department of Tourism sources

File Photo
Nepali woman mountaineer set the world record becoming the fastest female climber to scale everest | File Photo
info_icon

A Nepali woman mountaineer has set the world record becoming the fastest female climber to scale the world's highest peak Mt. Everest in less than 15 hours.

Phunjo Lama from Gorkha climbed the top of the 8,848-metre peak at 6:23 am on Thursday, setting a new world record, and becoming the fastest woman climber on Mt. Everest, according to Department of Tourism sources.

According to an official at the Department, Lama started her ascend from the base camp at 3:52 pm on Wednesday and stood atop the peak at 6:23 am on Thursday. She reached the peak from the base camp in 14 hours and 31 minutes.

She beat the record set by Ada Tsang Yin-hung of Hong Kong who reached the top of Everest in 25 hours and 50 minutes in 2021.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Chhattisgarh: Security Personnel Kill 7 Naxalites In Encounter, 7 Firearms Recovered | Details
  2. Seven Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh
  3. Two New IT Parks To Be Ready In Indore By The End Of Next Year: Official
  4. After Pune Car Crash, Kanpur Police Order Inquiry Over Negligence Of Officers In Similar Hit-And-Run
  5. Three Rhino Poachers Arrested In Assam
Entertainment News
  1. Janhvi Kapoor Reveals She Wears Rented Clothes And Jewellery: Bhaade Ke Hain, Lautana Padta Hai
  2. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Salman Khan Cried While Shooting For 'Maine Pyar Kiya's 'Kabootar Ja' Song For THIS Reason
  3. Here's Why Abdu Rozik Rejected The Opportunity To Participate In Rohit Shetty's 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'
  4. Jackie Shroff Joins 'Welcome To The Jungle' After Sanjay Dutt Exited Due To Health Concerns? Here's What We Know
  5. 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Fame Firoz Khan, Known For Impersonating Amitabh Bachchan, Passes Away
Sports News
  1. PV Sindhu Vs Han Yue, Malaysia Masters 2024, Quarter-Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Geneva Open - Novak Djokovic Set To Go Against Tallon Griekspoor
  3. NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers Sack JB Bickerstaff As Coach
  4. Betting Allegations: West Ham's Lucas Paqueta Charged By Football Association
  5. Bologna Confirm Thiago Motta Departure With Juventus Move Imminent
World News
  1. Pope Francis Clears Sainthood For Italian Teenager. How Someone Becomes A Saint
  2. Nepali Woman Climber Sets Record As Fastest Female Climber Of Everest
  3. Graduate Route Safe For Now As UK Cracks Down On Student Visas
  4. How Pink Noise Is Changing The Way We Relax
  5. Mexico Stage Collapse: 9 Dead, 63 Injured After Strong Winds Cause Stage To Collapse During Election Rally
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Modi Can Do Everything,' Says Shah; Security Tightened In Bengal's Nandigram After BJP Worker's Death
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Geneva Open - Novak Djokovic Set To Go Against Tallon Griekspoor