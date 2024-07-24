Nepal Plane Crash: 5 Dead As Aircraft With 19 Onboard Crashes During Takeoff At Kathmandu's Tribhuvan Int'l Airport

Five people were reportedly killed after a plane with 19 people on board slipped off the runway and crashed at Kathmandu airport on Wednesday.
The crash took place at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.
According to the PTI news agency, the aircraft belonged to a private airline company, Saurya Airlines. The report said the aircraft crashed during takeoff at the airport.
At least 19 people, including aircrew, were aboard the Pokhara-bound flight which met with the accident at around 11 am, the report added.
Reports also said the pilot of the aircraft has been taken to a hospital.
Meanwhile, fire that broke out from the aircraft has been dozed off, while police and firefighters are carrying out rescue operations at the accident site.
The details about the condition of others passengers remains to be ascertained.