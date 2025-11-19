Chitwan Rhinos Vs Karnali Yaks, Nepal Premier League 2025: Ravi Bopara's Heroics Helps CHR Chase Down 167

Chitwan Rhinos beat Karnali Yaks by four wickets in Nepal Premier League 2025 2nd match
The contest took place at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur
Ravi Bopara was named Player of the Match for his match-defining 52-run knock
Chitwan Rhinos faced Karnali Yaks in the second match of the Nepal Premier League 2025 on Tuesday, 18 November, at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.
Chitwan Rhinos chased down the target of 167 with four wickets in hand and five balls to spare in a thrilling Nepal Premier League clash at Kirtipur. The Rhinos’ innings was anchored by a composed half-century from Ravi Bopara, who made 52 off 35 balls, including three boundaries and three sixes.
Alongside Bopara, Saif Zaib turned the heat on late in the chase, smashing a rapid 38 from just 16 balls (with four sixes), while Deepak Bohora added a steady 42 off 36 balls to keep Chitwan on track.
On the bowling front, Karnali Yaks’ captain Sompal Kami managed to pick up two crucial wickets, with Unish Singh Thakuri and Yubraj Khatri chipping in as well.
For Karnali, Priyank Panchal was the standout with a blistering 90 off 48 balls (seven fours, six sixes), while Pawan Sarraf provided valuable support with an unbeaten 27 from 16 – his cameo included three sixes.
Despite their strong batting effort, the Yaks weren’t able to defend their total as Chitwan remained composed under pressure, securing a satisfying revenge win after their defeats to Karnali in the previous season.
Chitwan Rhinos Vs Karnali Yaks, Nepal Premier League 2025: Toss Update
Chitwan Rhinos have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against Karnali Yaks.
Chitwan Rhinos Vs Karnali Yaks, Nepal Premier League 2025: Playing XIs
Karnali Yaks (Playing XI): Sompal Kami(c), Priyank Panchal, Max ODowd, Najibullah Zadran, Unish Bikram Singh, Arjun Gharti(w), Yuvraj Khatri, Gulsan Jha, Mark Watt, Nandan Yadav, Pawan Sarraf
Chitwan Rhinos (Playing XI): Kushal Malla(c), Dawid Malan, Dev Khanal, Arjun Saud(w), Deepak Bohara, Bipin Acharya, Kamal Singh Airee, Rijan Dhakal, Ravi Bopara, Saif Zaib, Sohail Tanvir