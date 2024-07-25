International

No Return Date For Sunita Williams' Boeing Starliner At ISS, Says NASA

NASA's commercial crew program manager Steve Stich said that mission managers were not ready to announce a return date.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams aboard the Boeing Starliner. |
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams aboard the Boeing Starliner. | Photo: AP
info_icon

NASA officials on Thursday said that no return date is fixed for the return of its astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, adding that they will remain at the International Space Station until engineers finish working on problems on their Boeing Starliner.

The Starliner's Boeing capsule was sent on week-long mission, however, it has ended staying up at the ISS for more than a month. The mission has completed 50 days now.

NASA's commercial crew program manager Steve Stich said that mission managers were not ready to announce a return date.

The Indian-origin astronaut and Wilmore remain in space due to the thruster failures and helium leaks on the Starliner capsule, prompting NASA and Boeing to keep them up there for longer.

Engineers last week completed testing a spare thruster in New Mexico desert to try to understand what went wrong during the capsule's docking at the ISS, the Associated Press reported.

The team has been preparing to bring back home the two NASA astronauts. Notably, as the Starliner capsule approached the space station on June 6, a day after its lift-off, five thrusters failed. Since then, four thrusters have been reactivated.

This was Boeing's first test flight with a crew on board.

Sunita Williams 'Gardening' In Space

Since being in space for more than the mission's designated time, space veteran Sunita Williams -- on her third mission to space -- has been investigating growing plants in space.

She has been using fluid physics to overcome the lack of gravity when watering and taking care of the plants. This is an important aspect for gardening in space, a viral step towards understanding how plants grow in microgravity conditions.

This research will play a key role when humans try to establish various bases in the solar system and beyond.

Using an ultrasound device, Williams and Wilmore also took part in vein scans. Doctors on the ground monitored their veins' imaging. The two astronauts took turns in imaging each other's veins in their neck, shoulder and legs.

Advanced biology research is also underway aboard the ISS and astronauts are exploring how living in space affects human's body and minds, NDTV reported.

Williams extracted DNA to identify microbe samples that were collected from the water systems aboard the space station. Results from this genetic biotechnology experiment might improve ways to keep the space crews' healthy and the spacecraft systems clean.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: England Unchanged For Final West Indies Test
  2. ZIM Vs IRE, One-Off Test Day 1 Live Score: Andy McBrine Takes Three To Bamboozle Zimbabwean Batting
  3. MLC 2024: Texas Super Kings Eliminate Mi New York To Cruise Into Challenger Clash - Match Report
  4. ENG Vs WI: Harry Brook Keen To Focus On Test Cricket Amid England Captaincy Uncertainty
  5. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Nicolas Pepe Reflects On Arsenal Spell That 'Wasn't Easy'
  2. Football At Paris Olympics: Argentina's Training Base Robbed Before Chaotic Morocco Game
  3. Seria A: Chiesa Is A Juventus Player 'For Now', Says Motta Amid Transfer Links
  4. Arsenal 1-1 Bournemouth (5-4 Pens): Gunners Need Spot-kicks To Win Los Angeles Pre-Season Friendly
  5. English Premier League: Enzo Maresca Defends Chelsea Style As Defensive Errors Cost Blues In Wrexham Draw
Tennis News
  1. Prague Open 2024: Linette, Frech To Warm-Up For Olympics With First All-Polish WTA Final
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber To Retire From Professional Tennis After The Games
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal, Djokovic Set For Second-Round Showdown On Chatrier
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal, Djokovic, Alcaraz Train At Roland Garros - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET Paper Leak: 'Mastermind' Colluded With Hazaribagh School Principal & Vice Principal, Reveals CBI
  2. India Tiwa Festival: Tiwa Tribe And Wanchuwa 2024 | In Pics
  3. All Countries Have 'Freedom Of Choice': India Responds To US Criticism On Close Ties With Russia
  4. Weather News: Red Alert In Mumbai, Schools Closed; NDRF In Pune For Rescue | Highlights, July 25
  5. NEET UG Row: Pradhan Says SC Verdict Defeat Of Congress' 'Petty Politics'
Entertainment News
  1. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' To Arrive On OTT: Here's When And Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer
  2. R Madhavan Buys New Property In BKC, Mumbai Worth THIS Whopping Amount-Report
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': JioCinema Files Complaint Against 'Doctored' Clip Featuring Armaan Malik and Kritika
  4. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  5. Throwback Thursday: 'Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Once Played The Role Of A Mahatma Gandhi Follower
US News
  1. Celine Dion And Lady Gaga To Perform At Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
  2. Oregon Fire Becomes Largest Blaze In The US
  3. Mass Protests Erupt In Washington Against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Visit | In Pics
  4. Climate Clock In NYC Hits Below 5 Years. What Does This Mean?
  5. FBI Reveals Chilling Search By Trump Shooter Before Rally Attack
World News
  1. No Return Date For Sunita Williams' Boeing Starliner At ISS, Says NASA
  2. Celine Dion And Lady Gaga To Perform At Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
  3. Denmark's Queen Mary Hit By Electric Scooter In Greenland | Caught On Cam
  4. Canada: Wildfires Engulf Jasper In Alberta, Largest National Park Of Canadian Rockies Impacted
  5. 52 Minutes And No Mention Of Hostage Deal: Families Of Gaza Captives Furious At Netanyahu
Latest Stories
  1. NEET 2024 Revised Scorecards Soon on exams.nta.ac.in | How To Download NEET UG Result
  2. Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar, Ashok Hall Renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap', 'Ashok Mandap'
  3. Bhuvan Bam Opens Up About Losing His Parents To COVID-19: Still Unable To Process This Feeling
  4. UK: Police Officer Filmed Kicking, Stomping On Man's Head At Manchester Airport
  5. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  6. Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, People Advised To Stay In; CM Shinde Says Will Airlift People If Needed
  7. Weather News: Red Alert In Mumbai, Schools Closed; NDRF In Pune For Rescue | Highlights, July 25
  8. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw