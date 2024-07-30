International

Microsoft Global Outage Again; Company Says Aware Of Issues, Apologises To Users

The company has said that it is aware of the issues faced by the users, adding that it is working towards resolving the matter.

Microsoft global outage
Microsoft global outage Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

Another global outage hit tech giant Microsoft on Tuesday, with several users reporting issues with their systems. The company has said that it is aware of the issues faced by the users, adding that it is working towards resolving the matter.

This comes less than two weeks after a global Microsoft outage wreaked havoc on users, disrupting flight services and bringing majority on the world on a massive halt. People were being given hand-written boarding passes at the airports, while users at work were left to stare at blue screens.

Taking to microblogging site X, Microsoft 365, shared a status updated and said, "We've applied mitigations and rerouted user requests to provide relief. We're monitoring the service to confirm resolution and further information can be found at https://status.cloud.microsoft or under MO842351 in the admin center."

It said that it is aware of the issues with the Microsoft cloud, asking users that, "Please view MO842351 in the admin center for more details about this incident." Notably, the tech giant has not provided an estimated time of the problem being resolved.

According to Down Detector -- an outage detecting platform -- 49 per cent of the users reported problems with the website, 29 per cent with server connection and 25 per cent with exchange.

Reportedly, Microsoft Azure -- the cloud computing platform behind many of the tech giant's services -- and Microsoft 365, which comprises of Microsoft Office and Outlook, were hit by the outage.

Microsoft's cloud systems Intune and Entra were also among those impacted. "It seems slightly surreal that we're expecting another serious outage of online services from Microsoft," computer security expert professor Alan Woodward was quoted as saying by BBC.

“The culprit appears to be network infrastructure but you would have hoped that with such important cloud-based systems there would not be a single point of failure. You’d expect Microsoft’s network infrastructure to be bomb-proof," he added.

