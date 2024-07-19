International

Microsoft Global Outage: Laptops Get Blue Screen, Xbox Down, Airline Ops Disrupted

Operations of several airliners were also affected across countries while the Microsoft global outage also hit supermarkets and banking ops.

Microsoft global outage |
Microsoft global outage | Photo: Getty Images
The Microsoft cloud was hit by a massive global outage on Friday, with users from across the world reporting problems on their systems, the most common being the blue screen issue. Operations of several airliners were also affected across countries while the Microsoft global outage also hit supermarkets and banking ops.

Microsoft 365, cloud-powered productivity powered by Microsoft, allows users to employ the features of Microsoft Office software in their business and company-related works.

Up to 11:31 am, according to Down Detector -- outage detecting platform -- 391 reports of Microsoft outage were recorded, with 56 per cent facing problems with login, 23 per cent facing app problems and 21 per cent with One Drive.

AIRLINE OPS AFFECTED

Frontier had asked to pause the airline's departures across the United States, CNN reported citing the Federal Aviation Administration.

As many as 131 flights were cancelled Thursday (local time) while 223 others were delayed, meaning that 30 per cent of the overall flights were affected, as per FlightAware, a flight data tracker.

Allegiant Air and SunCountry airline also said that their websites were having some difficulties. "Due to a global outage at a third party vendor, our booking, check-in, and trip-managing capabilities are temporarily unavailable," the latter said on its website.

Akasa Air's services have also been hit by this global outage. Sharing a travel update on X, the airline said, "Due to infrastructure issues with our service provider, some of our online services, including booking, check-in and manage booking services will be temporarily unavailable."

At present, manual check-in and boarding processes are being done at the airports, the airline said, requesting passengers with immediate travel plans to reach the airport early to check-in at the counters.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and want to assure you that our teams are working with our service provider to resolve the same at the earliest," Akasa Air added.

BLUE SCREENS, RESTART LOOPS: USERS

Several users took to microblogging site X to show their blue laptop screens as the outage took over their work schedule. One of the users wrote, "Windows Crashed...! It seems everyone around the globe facing this issue.. wahhhh please don't resolve Take ur own time @Microsoft".

Another user shared his blue screen and said, "Windows 10 in continuous restart loop". In a light manner, another X user wrote, "Although, no information suggesting hack behind outage."

People shared every other corporate employees' dream and said, "Logging off from work cause of Microsoft outages." Another said, "Happy Weekend! Thank You!"

Several users mentioned CrowdStrike, the first cloud-native platform that protects endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data and urged it to fix the issue.

One of the users wrote, "Latest #Crowdstrike update seems to be pushing machines into a BSOD loop. Major outages around the globe."

WHAT MICROSOFT SAID

As the outage hit users across the globe, Microsoft took to X and said, "We're investigating an issue impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services."

It had said that it is focused on redirecting the impacted traffic to healthy systems. "We're still observing a positive trend in service availability while we continue to redirect the impacted traffic," it said.

Microsoft said that it expects that users will continue to see gradual relief as they continue to mitigate the issue.

The latest update posted by the IT corporation at 11:41 am said, "Our services are still seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions."

